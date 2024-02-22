The end of youthful altruism weighs on purpose marketing | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
The end of youthful altruism weighs on purpose marketing
Studies increasingly show that young people are less selfless than some of their predecessors – chiming with a trend of callow conservatism across many countries – but the UK is a political outlier.
Why Gen Z’s selfish turn matters
Purpose has diminished as a talked about tactic in marketing, but some studies are starting to hint at a deeper groundswell of reactionary thinking among the younger generation. There are still good reasons to work to a purpose – not least for moral and commercial reasons beyond its influence on marketing – but it’s not as simple as saying it’s what Gen Z as a whole say they care about.
What’s going on
New research from GWI presents its findings as Gen Z getting less ‘woke’ – of course, what that actually means is more complex:
- Diminishing belief in equal rights: Just 60% of Gen Z believe all people should have equal rights; by comparison, 70% of baby boomer respondents believe this.
- Diminishing interest in broader societal issues: The same survey indicates that Gen Z is no more interested in the environment (just 26% claim interest) or politics and social issues (just 27% claim interest) than the average survey respondent.
- The new old school: Compared to 2020, the proportion of Gen Zs now married has increased 10 percentage points, and many are now parents. Gen Zs who describe themselves as ‘traditional’ has increased 9% in that time.
“It’s fair to say this generation is gripped with “main character energy” and it’s affecting their outlook substantially,” explains Chris Beer, a trends analyst at GWI.
The report includes numerous other findings that suggest Gen Z aren’t that radically different from their predecessors. Take nicotine: Gen Z don’t tend to smoke tobacco, but around a quarter of global Gen Zs use vaping products.
The political front
As many democracies around the world gear up for elections this year, the FT tracks a stable interest in right-wing politics among young voters (everywhere but the UK, where just 10% of under-40s say they will vote Conservative).
Largely, that’s because prospects for British youth, seen through the lens of key factors in social mobility like home ownership, are poor compared to their neighbours in Europe, Oceania, and North America.
However, age group is not the only political determinant. Across the world, it appears that while young women under 30 are more reliably progressive, young men are much more right wing.
This chimes with findings in WARC’s 2024 Marketer’s Toolkit survey, which identified the crisis in masculinity as a vital fault line through which to understand the strategic landscape, with the way brands frame masculinity emerging as an important means of remedying this.
Sourced from GWI, WARC, FT
Email this content