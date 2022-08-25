Home The Feed
The e-wallet: More than just for digital payments
25 August 2022
The e-wallet: More than just for digital payments
Brand loyalty Tech-driven innovation E-commerce & mobile retail

Accenture Song’s Zain Suharwardy looks at how the e-wallet represents the new frontier to drive usage of and consumer loyalty to digital payments.

Why it matters

Digital payment providers should think of the e-wallet marketplace as an opportunity for growth, a gateway to greater usage of digital payment and brand loyalty that will build positive shopping behaviours and a sustainable business.

Takeaways

Get a demo Sign in