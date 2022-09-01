Home The Feed
The digital wallet revolution, now powered by blockchain
01 September 2022
Money & finance Tech-driven innovation E-commerce & mobile retail

Blockchain wallets offer Web3-ready brands opportunities across the Southeast Asia region, say The Culture Group’s Acacia Leroy and Michael Patent.

Why it matters

Blockchain wallets serve as the entryway into Web3 and the next evolution of consumer culture marked by decentralisation and deeper levels of participation, thus allowing marketers to experiment with new ways to serve consumer needs.

Takeaways

