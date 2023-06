Data analysis Econometric modelling MMM & attribution

There’s been a quiet revolution in the world of measurement, and recent developments are democratising marketing mix modelling (MMM) to make it more accessible to brands than ever before.

Why it matters

Marketing mix modelling (MMM) has often been viewed as a high-cost measurement tool – provided by specialist teams in big agencies – and only suitable for multimillion-pound advertising budgets. But recent changes could potentially democratise this measurement approach.