Home The Feed
Your selections:

The cookie-less future could mean more reliance on creative performance going forward | WARC | The Feed

The Feed

Daily effectiveness insights, curated by WARC’s editors.

The cookie-less future could mean more reliance on creative performance going forward
23 March 2022
The cookie-less future could mean more reliance on creative performance going forward
Data analysis Data-driven marketing Creativity & effectiveness

With the cookie-less future on the horizon, brands may need to lean more heavily on creative data to drive performance; artificial intelligence and machine learning can help provide this data at scale.

Why it matters

As many current audience targeting and attribution techniques fade away, brands need to look at a variety of other strategies to drive marketing performance. 

Takeaways

  • Despite a heavy reliance on media performance in the digital era, creative has long been seen as a superior driver of advertising performance; Google estimates that creative drives 70% of overall ad performance.
  • Machine learning and artificial intelligence...

This content is for subscribers only.

Sign in or book a demo to continue reading WARC’s unbiased, evidence-based insights that save you time and help you make marketing choices that work.

Become a member Sign in