The cookie-less future could mean more reliance on creative performance going forward | WARC | The Feed

With the cookie-less future on the horizon, brands may need to lean more heavily on creative data to drive performance; artificial intelligence and machine learning can help provide this data at scale.
Why it matters
As many current audience targeting and attribution techniques fade away, brands need to look at a variety of other strategies to drive marketing performance.
Takeaways
- Despite a heavy reliance on media performance in the digital era, creative has long been seen as a superior driver of advertising performance; Google estimates that creative drives 70% of overall ad performance.
- Machine learning and artificial intelligence...