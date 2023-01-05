You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Marketer's Toolkit 2023: A new pattern for global advertising investment?
The coming 12 months will potentially usher in a new pattern for global advertising investment as digital investment growth slows, media planning is re-assessed and pressures for industry reform continue to grow, according to the latest instalment of WARC’s Marketer’s Toolkit 2023.
Why it matters
Against a backdrop of economic crises, geopolitical complexity, spiralling inflation, supply chain disruption, and structural technology shifts, marketers are re-evaluating their approach. Ad spend is growing but at a slower pace.
WARC’s latest forecast anticipates a $90bn reduction in global ad market growth for 2022 and 2023, meaning digital media owners are likely to fight harder for ad revenue growth – and, increasingly, will compete with one another for ad dollars.
Meta’s first-ever year-on-year quarterly revenue decline – announced last July – may one day be seen as the moment the digital advertising industry tipped into a new, less expansive phase.
Key trends
The Future of Media report, part of WARC’s annual Marketer’s Toolkit, highlights key trends in three vital areas: advertising investment, media planning, and industry reform.
- Digital investment reaches the top of the ‘S’ curve
Nearly a third of WARC’s Marketer’s Toolkit respondents expect 2023 marketing budgets to be lower than 2022. WARC has downgraded its global advertising investment forecast to $880.9bn, removing $90bn of growth potential for 2022 and 2023.
Retail media is increasingly favoured by advertisers, and is now the fourth-largest medium by ad spend, with global investment totalling $110.7bn in 2022 and forecast to reach $121.9bn in 2023.
Marketers are rebalancing their ad budgets, decreasing investment in offline channels and increasing spend in online video, social media and gaming. TikTok ranked top for increased investment in 2023 by 76% of marketers, according to WARC’s Toolkit survey.
- Fragmentation calls for more fluid media planning
More than a third (34%) of survey respondents identified media and audience fragmentation as one of their biggest causes for concern when drawing up plans for 2023. The situation calls for advertisers to adopt a more fluid approach to media planning and branding, and one that emphasises the importance of communities over basic demographics in segmentation.
While over half (52%) of survey participants expect to increase investment with social media influencers and creators as a whole, two-thirds (65%) are planning to work with content creators to connect with communities “aligned with specific interests authentically tied to the brand”.
- Fixing the media ecosystem
More than half (54%) of US respondents to the Marketer’s Toolkit survey said that media planning recommendations in 2023 will include more diverse publishers, reflecting the importance of minority audiences in that market.
However, with only a third (34%) of advertisers planning to include more low-carbon alternatives in their media plans in 2023, it is clear more work must be done to persuade marketers of their role in combating climate change.
WARC says
“While the breakneck speed of growth in ad investment witnessed in 2021 could never have been maintained, media owners like Meta, alongside brands and agencies, are also challenged by other fundamental issues – from cleansing the ecosystem of misinformation, using ad dollars to promote greater diversity and inclusion, attracting and retaining the right talent, to saving the planet from catastrophic climate change” – Alex Brownsell, Head of Content, WARC Media.
The Future of Media is the third in a series of four reports that make up The Marketer’s Toolkit 2023. Based on exclusive data from WARC Media, findings from a global survey of 1,700+ marketers, and interviews with with senior marketing leaders, the report is a guide to help brands focus, survive and thrive in 2023 and beyond. A complimentary sample of this report is available here. WARC clients can read the full report.
WARC Awards for MENA Strategy 2022: winners announced
Campaigns for brands including Barakat, Castrol, Palm Hills Developments and STC are among the eight winners of this year’s WARC Prize for MENA Strategy announced today.
The Grand Prix
The jury panel of 10 leading client- and agency-side industry experts, chaired by Lianne Braganza, Cigna’s Chief Marketing Officer for Middle East and Africa, awarded the Grand Prix to Havas Middle East, Dubai, for its Read The Label campaign for local fresh juice brand Barakat.
The campaign underscored the importance of reading and understanding product labels to combat unhealthy lifestyles and poor eating habits. Barakat redesigned its bottles, invited shoppers to #ReadTheLabel, created e-commerce digital banners and a cinematic brand film, leveraged influencers, and hosted a live session on Instagram with a certified nutritionist.
The campaign reached four million, with a 105% increase in social interactions and a 14% sales increase; 80% of people exposed to the campaign say they plan to read labels in the future.
The winners in full
Grand Prix
- Read the Label · Barakat · Havas Middle East, Dubai
Gold
- Castrol’s Portraits of Glory · Castrol · VMLY&R, Dubai
Silver
- Ending Virginity Tests · M.A.L.I. · TBWA\RAAD, Dubai
- Meet Sarha · STC · Wunderman Thompson, Riyadh
- Every Story Has a Beginning · Palm Hills Developments · FP7 McCann, Cairo
Bronze
- The Unexpected Re-Route · STC · Wunderman Thompson, Riyadh
- Blast to the Past · HungerStation · Wunderman Thompson, Riyadh
- The Original Taste · Jibnet Abu Al Walad · Havas Middle East, Dubai
An insights report deep-diving into the themes and lessons of the winning work will be published at the end of February.
More information on winners and the WARC Prize for MENA Strategy 2022 is available here.
The WARC Awards for MENA Strategy are part of a suite of WARC Awards, which also include the global WARC Awards for Effectiveness, the WARC Awards for Effectiveness North America and the WARC Awards for Asian Strategy.
Nearly a quarter of Southeast Asians feel anxious this Lunar New Year
Southeast Asians between 18 and 42 years old feel burdened by pressures, especially this Lunar New Year, according to a survey across Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam.
The ‘Bolder Tomorrow’ research report was produced by Tiger Beer in partnership with independent research agency YouGov.
Why it matters
While major holidays such as Lunar New Year are yearly occasions that brands can tap into, marketers must understand changing cultural tides to ensure that their campaigns resonate.
Takeaways
The most common feelings amongst young people in Southeast Asia in the lead-up to Lunar New Year 2023 include feeling appreciative and grateful (37%), ready for a new challenge (37%), ready to spend time with family (36%) and reflective (35%).
- However, they are also anxious about their family’s expectations (20%), worried about meeting up with and comparing themselves to old friends (18%) and worried about being compared to siblings or cousins at family gatherings (18%).
- 90% of Gen Z and Millennial Southeast Asians admit to putting pressure on themselves, with a shocking 58% feeling pressured to live up to an “impossible standard”.
- 57% of Southeast Asians admit that they are putting even more pressure on themselves than their parents did.
Quote
“People spend the year restlessly chasing a better future. But during the festive season, afraid of the judgment of their wider family, they end up building more generic versions of themselves instead of being proud of and sharing their accomplishments and future dreams” – Cyril Louis, APAC Executive Creative Director at Le Pub.
WARC Awards for Asian Strategy 2022 – Winners
Campaigns from global brands including Cadbury, Honda, Pantene and McDonald’s, and local brands such as PX Mart in Taiwan, The National Gallery in Singapore, and Rupeek in India are among the 16 winners of the WARC Awards for Asian Strategy 2022.
The jury panel of 12 leading client- and agency-side industry experts, chaired by Dhiren Amin, Chief Marketing Officer of NTUC Income, have awarded two Grand Prix, two Gold, five Silver and seven Bronze awards.
The Grand Prix
For the second year running, Ogilvy and Wavemaker in India took the Grand Prix for their interactive, geo-targeted campaign for Cadbury Celebrations. It made India's biggest superstar, Shah Rukh Khan (pictured above), the ambassador for small, local stores, and led to the sale of 33 million boxes of the confectionery. This resulted in a household penetration of 9.4%, a three-year high, boosting the fortunes of local stores in the process.
The Grand Prix for Good went to Grey Malaysia for their WWF campaign Your Plastic Diet. It ran in Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines and Thailand, helping to get the UN to sign a globally binding plastic treaty by making the audience aware of how much micro-plastic they were ingesting.
The winners in full
Grand Prix
- SRK - My Ad · Cadbury · Ogilvy, Mumbai
Grand Prix for Good
- Your Plastic Diet · WWF · Grey, Petaling Jaya
Gold
- The Philosophy of Thrift · PX Mart · Ogilvy & Mather, Taipei City
- Unbox Me · Unaids · FCB India, Delhi / FCB Chicago
Silver
- The Un-Pantene Brand Ambassador · Pantene · Dentsu Creative, South Jakarta
- City Hall of Love: Using Web 3.0 to Make the World We Live in More Inclusive · Closeup · MullenLowe Singapore
- Bringing Men into Menstruation · Stayfree · DDB Mudra, Mumbai
- One Bite Closer to Equality · McDonald’s · DDB Mudra, Mumbai
- The Undie Army · Friends Adult Dry Pants · The Womb, Mumbai
Bronze
- IKEA Dollar Catalogue · IKEA Taiwan · Ogilvy & Mather, Taipei City
- Honda Wins India’s Regional Markets Using the Power of Mind Space · Honda Cars India · Interactive Avenues, Gurgaon
- The People’s Gallery · National Gallery Singapore · MullenLowe Singapore
- Me First · NTUC Income · BBH, Singapore
- How The Navy Turned “Crazy” into a Desirable Thing for Gen Z Jobseekers · The Republic of Singapore Navy · MullenLowe Singapore
- The Chicken That Connects Generations · Five-Star Chicken · BBDO Bangkok
- Have You Ever Been Made to Feel Small? · Rupeek · The Womb, Mumbai
Key quote
“Our Grand Prix winners demonstrate that an intimate understanding of the consumer – whether being called literally by name in Cadbury’s 'SRK' campaign, or being driven to action through a personal connection point in WWF’s 'Your Plastic Diet' – remains critical even in the face of new innovations, data-at-scale and technology” – Bea Atienza, Impactful Brand Experience Leader, Colgate-Palmolive.
A report deep-diving into the themes and lessons of the winning work will be published at the end of February.
The WARC Awards for Asian Strategy are part of a suite of WARC Awards, which also include the global WARC Awards for Effectiveness, the WARC Awards for Effectiveness North America and the WARC Awards for MENA Strategy.
Brand purpose and marketing boost DTC toilet paper brand
The continued success of Who Gives A Crap has been achieved by articulating a clear brand purpose and taking a very different approach to marketing than the category norm.
Sales are up
Who Gives A Crap is an Australian DTC toilet paper brand and social enterprise that donates 50% of its profits to charities improving sanitation and hygiene worldwide. Covid-19 lockdowns led to a surge in Who Gives A Crap subscriptions – and people are sticking with it post-lockdown.
“A lot of companies that saw sales increase during the pandemic have seen a reversal of that, in the last 12 months or so,” co-founder and CEO Simon Griffiths told Smart Company. “And that has certainly not been the case for us, where we’ve just continued to grow.”
Donations are up
After 10 years in business, Who Gives A Crap has now donated more than A$11m to charitable causes, with much of that total coming in the past two financial years: A$5.85m in 2020 and A$2.5m in 2021.
“We’re very proud of where we’re at, but also excited about what the future can look like, and what we need to do to get there and really make a serious dent in the problem,” Griffiths said. He’s thinking in terms of directing “hundreds of millions, if not billions of dollars” to the causes it supports.
Key quote
“We saw that there was an opportunity to take a product that everyone needs, and use the proceeds to help people in need – and, by doing that, start to engage people in the conversation around what toilet paper is actually used for, rather than marketing that’s built on puppies, pillows, bears – things that are completely unrelated to toilet paper” – co-founder and CEO Simon Griffiths, speaking to Creative Review.
Sourced from Smart Company, Creative Review
[Image: Who Gives A Crap]
YouTube is a major podcast platform, and video is key
Podcasts are no longer an audio-only format according to new data showing that YouTube is a key platform, while a majority say they prefer consuming content with video than audio only, with implications for advertising.
Why it matters
While the Morning Consult data pertains only to the US, other sources suggest that around 83% of global YouTube users go to the platform for music. So it’s not a wild leap to see how podcasts may be another use case for the platform.
Only the US has a dedicated YouTube podcast service, but audio ads are available in other territories when targeting users exhibiting signals of listening. However, many advertisers already work directly with podcasters for host-read messaging which airs whether the episode is viewed or listened to. It forms part of a wider growth in podcast media.
Podcast platform popularity
A survey asked US listeners which platform they preferred for listening to podcasts:
- YouTube came out top at 33%
- Spotify 24%
- Apple Podcasts 12%
YouTube blurs the video audio boundary
Morning Consult finds that 46% of active US podcast listeners (defined as listening within the last month) prefer to watch podcasts as they listen, compared with 42% who just listen.
Overall, around a third (32%) of all podcast listeners on all platforms prefer listening with video versus the 26% who prefer just audio.
The reasons for this preference, MC concludes, is that 51% of listeners enjoyed the physical expressions and reactions of the hosts and guests, while 50% said it helps them to focus.
For podcasters, this additional visual aspect does involve more work, but some point to the fact that social assets are now part and parcel of getting a podcast discovered, and these tend to be more visual than aural.
Live potential
For a small, but potentially lucrative, segment of the audience, there is a further monetisation opportunity: 15% of listeners say they would be willing to pay between $10 and $25 to attend a live recorded podcast event, while 13% have actually attended a live podcasting event.
Sourced from Morning Consult, Google
DTC gets physical
DTC brands got a boost during the pandemic but as normal retail activity resumes, many are finding they need to have some kind of physical presence alongside their online one.
What’s happening
Direct-to-consumer brands are going omnichannel, Inc. reports, as more shoppers look to engage with brands beyond a virtual environment. Back in May 2020, just 17% of consumers felt comfortable going to a shopping mall, according to a Morning Consult tracker. In mid-December 2022 that figure stood at 74%, and DTC brands have had to respond accordingly. Inc. notes several emerging trends.
New trends in DTC
- DTC brands looking for a physical presence aren’t heading straight to Main Street, but are exploring alternatives such as regional malls and newly pedestrianized areas with local residential foot traffic.
- With in-person shopping offering additional touch points, DTC brands see omnichannel as a way to expand customer acquisition opportunities and to generate new retail partnerships.
- DTC brands are using data and analytics to find new ways to present and group products in-store.
- Data from DTC brands’ own stores or pop-ups is also being used to inform product development and customer outreach strategies.
Key quote
“There’s not going to be a slowdown in demand for retailers to continue investing in their brick-and-mortar channels, or even launching their brick-and-mortar channel for the first time” – Amish Tolia, co-CEO and co-founder of Leap.
Sourced from Inc., Morning Brew
Understanding global risks – and why they matter to marketing
As world leaders, economists, and the great and good of business arrive in Davos for this week’s World Economic Forum, the organisation’s risk report highlights global issues that have implications for the marketing industry.
Why it matters
The WEF’s Global Risk report draws on the responses of over 1,200 experts across academia, business, government, the international community and civil society. So while this isn’t quite a crystal ball, it’s a good indication of what’s worrying experts and what to plan for over the short and long term, two and 10 years respectively.
Naturally, the issues it addresses are much broader than marketing, but between the state of the global economy – beset by rising prices – the threat of climate emergency, and the digitalisation of many aspects of people’s day-to-day lives, these risks overlap with the issues this industry faces.
Economy
The most pressing short-term risk is the economy, according to the report. Effectively, inflation is back and so are the interest-rate-rising monetary policies needed to deal with it.
While the causes of this are varied, ranging from illegal invasions and ongoing supply-chain trouble to the return of economic warfare, what it means in the short term is that debt has become more expensive and this is likely to diminish both economic growth and investment. This is as much an issue for businesses as it is for governments.
More broadly, this economic pressure may undo some of the gains made by middle-income people around the world – key sources of growth for multinational brands.
Climate
Among respondents, the climate was the clear medium-term risk, with environmental risks also taking up five of the top 10 short-term risks. Yet these are the “risks for which we are seen to be the least prepared”.
This is a really bad time to be hitting economic turbulence, as the resources needed to fund the transition are harder to find even in rich countries.
“Without significant policy change or investment, the interplay between climate change impacts, biodiversity loss, food security and natural resource consumption will accelerate ecosystem collapse, threaten food supplies and livelihoods in climate-vulnerable economies, amplify the impacts of natural disasters, and limit further progress on climate mitigation,” the report warns.
Geoeconomic warfare
While there is little this industry can do about conflicts, some elements can get caught in the fragmentation of financial and technological systems, creating complexity and cost.
This, in turn, means goods are more expensive to produce, thereby embedding higher prices. A tactical necessity to choose a side in order to continue doing business could also see major corporations helping to accelerate this fragmentation.
Tech in all aspects of life
Technology has brought great benefits to many people and companies around the world, but there are multiple stories at play. With the far-reaching influence of digital platforms in our lives, states are now more willing to intervene.
The expansion of the digital economy has been fundamental to the changes in the advertising and media worlds over the last decade. Much of it has embedded the harvesting and use of large quantities of personal data in its processes. These datasets, meanwhile, create societal risks and threaten to “weaken individual digital sovereignty and the right to privacy,” even in democracies, the report finds.
The world now relies on digital technology for far more than just entertainment, and this has ultimately made it a target for rogue actors: “The ever-increasing intertwining of technologies with the critical functioning of societies is exposing populations to direct domestic threats, including those that seek to shatter societal functioning.”
Sourced from the World Economic Forum
The future of brands and gaming: don't think of players as gamers
People spend more time playing video games than scrolling their social media feeds or watching TV, according to the CMO of Activision Blizzard, who explains why marketers need to understand gamers’ psychology and what they should focus on when trying to reach them.
Why it matters
Characters in some games are more famous than those in movies, and marketers must appreciate this if they are to connect with gamers and get sharper insights by finding out what they play, why they play it, and which franchise they are most connected with.
Rent The Runway capitalizes on luxury rental trends
Rent The Runway, a subscription-based company offering high-end designer clothing for rent and resale, is booming as its target consumers turn to more affordable luxury options without sacrificing quality, according to a senior executive at the company.
Why it matters
Brands such as Rent The Runway, with alternative business models including rentals and resale, offer opportunities for premium and luxury brands to acquire new customers chasing more affordable luxury.
By the numbers
- In Q3 2022, Rent The Runway recorded quarterly revenue of $77.4m, demonstrating strong 31% year-over-year revenue growth.
- Total subscribers increased 17% year-over-year to 176,000 subs.
- It delivered a gross margin above 40% for the second quarter in a row.
- Its Cyber Monday shopping event in 2022 marked the second highest subscriber acquisition day in company history.
Rent The Runway works with more than 800 luxury or designer brands that do not want to compete in a highly promotional environment where aggressive discounting dilutes the premium perception of their brands.
In 2019, subscribers were mainly using it for work and special occasions. Today, more than 55% of its subscribers use the service for casual, everyday items – a major growth area for the brand.
“This means she’s renting items like denims, sweaters, winter coats and handbags from us – things that keep subscribers sticky in this program even when they don’t have special events,” said Jennifer Hyman, co-founder and CEO, on the company’s Q3 2022 earnings call.
With many fashion retailers struggling to clear stock due to over-supply and consumers tightening spend, Rent The Runway has been able to capitalize by buying up some of that stock for rentals at a discount.
“We can be opportunistic right now in the market, whereas everyone else needs to be promotional,” Hyman said.
Optimising marketing spend in 2023
In tough economic times, marketers need to make the most of their budgets in 2023 and to think about making more use of marketing channels that don’t involve money.Why it matters
Online media monitoring company Meltwater predicts that social media will top the list for marketing spend in 2023. But its marketing director for Asia Pacific says marketers should also pay attention to such things as building an executive’s brand with LinkedIn organic posts, or enabling the sales team to have better conversations with their customers.
Consumers look to business for answers
Business remains the most trusted institution around the world, ahead of governments, NGOs and media, according to the latest Edelman Trust Barometer, and consumers want more societal engagement from it, not less.
Of the 28 countries polled for the Barometer, 15 returned a double-digit trust advantage for business over government, with a further seven in single digits; just six (Singapore, Saudi Arabia, UAE, China, Sweden and France) trusted government more than business.
Why it matters
Government and media are far more likely than business to be seen as sources of the misleading information which contributes to distrust, polarisation and a weakening of the social fabric.
Business is increasingly regarded as both competent and ethical and both consumers and employees have heightened expectations of it, including choosing to buy a brand based on their own values (62%) or assessing a job offer on the basis of a business’s societal impact (69%). They also want business to tackle the important issues of the day and CEOs to take a stand – easy for respondents to say but harder for business to do.
The issues where business can do more
- Climate change: 53% say business is not doing enough compared to 8% who say it’s overstepping the issue.
- Economic inequality: 50% say business is not doing enough compared to 8% who say it’s overstepping.
- Energy shortages: 50% say business is not doing enough compared to 8% who say it’s overstepping.
- Healthcare access: 47% say business is not doing enough compared to 7% who say it’s overstepping.
- Trustworthy information: 47% say business is not doing enough compared to 9% who say it’s overstepping.
- Workforce reskilling: 44% say business is not doing enough compared to 9% who say it’s overstepping.
Key quote
“Less than the majority in over half of the countries surveyed say that business can avoid being politicized when it addresses contentious societal issues. Business is on safe ground when it stays in areas of comparative advantage where it can make a tangible difference, including sustainability, DE&I (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion), wages/reskilling, and geopolitics” – Richard Edelman, CEO, Edelman.
Sourced from Edelman
[Image: Edelman]
Business leaders find B2B marketing boring
The great majority of UK business leaders think most B2B marketing is not fit for purpose and they’d like to see a different approach.
What they think
That’s according to a survey of 200 technology, financial services and professional services leaders by B2B marketing specialists alan. The findings of the study include:
- 82% find B2B marketing boring and repetitive.
- 100% say marketers need to tackle any risk aversion in their businesses.
- 88% say a new bold, contrarian or provocative approach is needed.
What they want
The C-suite is looking for a move away from traditional product-led marketing towards an approach that embraces emotions to drive B2B buying behaviour.
- 70% feel greater affinity to a brand when moved on an emotional level.
- Half want brands to demonstrate they understand their human experience.
- 85% respect brands that aren’t afraid to have an opinion and a disruptive position on the industry.
Why it matters
B2B marketers often feel they are working in a risk-averse culture and that brand building takes a back seat to performance marketing, but this research suggests that needn’t be the case – there’s scope for them to take a more radical approach to the look and feel of the brand.
Key quote
“Buyers are screaming for a braver, more provocative B2B marketing approach that injects emotion and humanity. For B2B brands to deliver to clients and audiences, marketers need divisive positioning, defiant leadership and improved tactics that allow them to tap into the human truth of marketing” – Michael Richards, managing director of alan.
Sourced from alan
Why marketers should look at values over demographics
The most important factor driving consumer behaviour is values, and marketers should reorient their practices to account for it.
Why it matters
If a brand value chimes with the consumers’ own values, they are more likely to be loyal to that brand, so marketers who understand the shifts in consumer behaviour based on recent events in health, social media and world economies will likely offer messaging and products that resonate with their target audience.
Takeaways
- Values form more than an insight because they are stable, they don’t change over one’s lifespan, and they are accurate.
- Unlike demographic measurement, value-graphic data offers metrics uniting groups around the things they feel strongly about.
- Value-based marketing and data collection are many times more impactful, effective and efficient than mere demographic data.
The big idea“The time is ripe to explore and implement practices that map human behaviour without stereotyping audience cohorts” – David Allison, founder of Valuegraphics.
Marketers consider activating on BeReal
Brands hoping to find a place on BeReal, a rapidly growing social media platform, will have to find organic ways to engage users given the lack of advertising options.
The background
Luxury spending leaps in South Korea
South Korean consumers are the world’s biggest per capita spenders on personal luxury goods, according to data from investment bank Morgan Stanley.
The numbers
- Last year, total spending on personal luxury goods grew by 24% to reach $16.8bn, said a report on CNBC.
- On a per capita basis, that works out at $325 per person, compared to $280 in the US and $55 in China.
- Luxury brands such as Moncler, Cartier and Prada have reported significantly increased sales in Korea over the past two years, helping to offset any decline in sales in China.
The market
- Increased purchasing power is one aspect of increasing demand, but Morgan Stanely also suggests overt displays of wealth are more acceptable in South Korea than in, say, Japan or China.
- Luxury brands have successfully tapped celebrities as brand ambassadors; Dior, for example, reported that sales of its HardWear collection doubled when Blackpink singer Rose became the face of the brand.
Why it matters
Per capita consumption as a metric is arguably meaningless, given that a large part of the population are never going to be in the market for luxury goods. One observer suggests basing the figure on the number of consumers who are middle class and above, rather than the total population.
Nevertheless, the year-on-year increase points to a thriving market. It’s a “good preview”, says Morgan Stanley, of what the Chinese luxury market could become.
Sourced from CNBC
Innovation in local news points to key of loyalty strategy
Local news outlets are an often-overlooked aspect of the media but around the world publishers are pivoting to loyalty strategies to reduce their reliance on platforms for their traffic and their advertising.
Why it matters
First-party data is fast becoming a necessity for publishers and advertisers alike, but in order for it to work, it must be kept up to date. Local publishers, which have been the part of the media hardest hit by the rise of the internet, as well as highly niche topic areas, are now carving out the advantage of loyalty.
It’s part of a larger shift in media toward a tangible information product – look, for instance, to The Verge’s late 2021 acquisition of the paid-for podcast industry newsletter Hot Pod – that serves and retains a core audience.
A pivot to loyalty
Reach, the UK publishing group, will pivot nine local news titles to newsletters as the main point of contact with the brand, with the websites supporting email newsletters, Press Gazette reports.
- The idea centres on the company’s loyal page views metric, which will not only bolster Reach’s commercial data but aid its journalists in focussing on the stories and topics relevant to the audience beyond what will garner traffic on social platforms.
- Loyalty is key, and the metric looks to the page views among users that visit Reach sites eight days in a 16-day measurement period, seeking to cater to this audience.
“We are not in the website business, we’re in the business of reaching and engaging people”, Paul Rowland, editorial director of Reach’s Live Network, tells the Gazette.
Loyalty and advertising
While product-led brands grow through their lightest buyers, media brands grow – commercially – through their heaviest users. Reach isn’t hugely concerned about gaining more reach, ironically, given it pegs its penetration among online Britons at around 80%, according to its corporate strategy page.
Engagement “increases both the volume of digital advertising we serve and also the rate clients are prepared to pay for it,” the company adds, arguing that this makes their inventory more effective and more desirable.
Newsletters have been a key part of publisher’s audience and business strategies for some years now, given their importance to building habit and encouraging readers to subscribe. In the US, they have been critical to rekindling the fortunes of venerable journals like the Atlantic and hyper-local startups like 6AM City.
Innovation in format
Newsletters can be useful beyond the email, however.
In Minnesota, where there is a large community of Somali-Americans, one publication has taken the novel step of a newsletter in audio form. It is the Somali language edition of the Sahan Journal, which publishes news for several non-English speaking, often immigrant, communities across the state, many members of which use .
Its Somali-speaking subscribers receive a newsletter voicenote as an instant message, and can respond with questions, editorial comments, and requests. The voice-newsletter forms part of a larger trial that, if successful, could broaden out to other languages to serve different communities in the state.
Sourced from Nieman Lab, WARC, Press Gazette
Influencer marketing insights for brands
Brands could potentially boost the engagement of influencer marketing programs by 16.6% if they partner with the optimal content creators, a study* has found.
“Influencer Marketing Effectiveness,” published in the Journal of Marketing and recently summarized in the Harvard Business Review, outlined several recommendations for improving performance.
How the study worked
The key to cutting ad spend waste: Decentralisation
User identification can help spot and prevent ad spend wastage, one of the perennial problems for the advertising and digital marketing industries.
Why it matters
Many advertisers are unaware that half of their spends are wasted, so user identification is necessary for advertising effectiveness as it helps to correct measurement and attribution. Standardisation, meanwhile, unifies multiple digital marketing platforms to make audience discovery possible.
Takeaways
How to grow during tough economic times
Looking to previous economic downturns can provide useful marketing lessons on how brands can create value perceptions during challenging periods.
Matt Shaw, Senior Planner at The&Partnership, has dug into the marketing archive to glean learnings from brands such as Tesco, Virgin Atlantic, Heinz, Guinness and Hyundai.
Why it matters
With budgets under pressure, and consumers feeling the pinch, creativity can offer brands a crucial advantage, helping them to win market share and grow during tough economic times.
