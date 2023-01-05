In-game advertising Asia (general region)

People spend more time playing video games than scrolling their social media feeds or watching TV, according to the CMO of Activision Blizzard, who explains why marketers need to understand gamers’ psychology and what they should focus on when trying to reach them.

Why it matters

Characters in some games are more famous than those in movies, and marketers must appreciate this if they are to connect with gamers and get sharper insights by finding out what they play, why they play it, and which franchise they are most connected with.