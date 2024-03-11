The changing face of India’s car market | WARC | The Feed

Your selections:
The changing face of India's car market
The changing face of India’s car market
Purchase behaviour Automotive industry (general) India
A recent surge in new passenger vehicle sales highlights more than just consumer confidence: there are multiple shifts taking place, from the type of models being bought to the profile of buyers, while a secondhand market is booming.
Industry stats
- Car sales are expected to grow by over 8% in the current fiscal year to reach 4.23 million units, according to the Economic Times. (In calendar 2023, around 4.1 million passenger vehicles were sold, 8.2% more than in 2022).
- Used car sales were up 27% in financial year 2023 to 5.45 million units; a recent report sees the secondhand market growing at almost 20% a year for the next three years, and at 30% in non-metros and smaller towns.
- Almost two-thirds of buyers in the pre-owned segment were first-time buyers in Q3 2033.
Buyers and brands
- “In India, customers are moving from hatches to SUVs/premium SUVs,” Tarun Garg, COO of Hyundai Motor India, told the Economic Times.
- “Vehicle prices have gone up in the last three to four years, but at the same time, the market has expanded. Average age of the buyer has come down,” he added.
- Mercedes-Benz recently said it expects the luxury market to double by 2030 and it is expanding its reach into lower-tier cities
- Government incentives are helping the EV market expand from a low base and an increased number of mass-market models are now available; meanwhile, China’s BYD is expanding its dealership network as it seeks to consolidate a leadership position in the premium and luxury EV segment.
What it means
From the growing interest in EVs to VC-backed used-car startups, the landscape of India’s car market is changing, and marketers will have to adapt accordingly as the environment becomes more complex.
Sourced from Economic Times, Times of India, China Daily
