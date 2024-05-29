The changing face of Australia | WARC | The Feed
The changing face of Australia
Over the past five years Australia has witnessed a growing wealth divide, increased worries about mental health, and shifting family structures.
That’s according to Australia Unmasked, a report from Roy Morgan, in association with The Growth Distillery, which examines the market research company’s longitudinal data to understand how attitudes have changed in the wake of the pandemic.
Key findings
- Nine in 10 Australians agree the gap between rich and poor has grown.
- The top third of discretionary spenders (“Thrivers”) have maintained their debt-to-income ratios (+1.5%) and been able to unlock more spending power.
- The bottom third of discretionary spenders (“Strivers”) have seen their debt-to-income ratio almost double (+93%), leaving them struggling to cover the essentials.
- One in three Australians (+10%) do not agree that they’re feeling well and in good health.
- Half (49%) claim to be dealing with a mental health condition (+11%) while a third (35%) are coping with anxiety (+13%).
- There’s less appetite for hard news and more for lifestyle/health content where the audience is now 77% larger.
- Family structures are more diverse: step and blended families now represent 12% of couple families (+22%); single-parent families have increased 13% (and those where men are the single parent are up 48%).
- Multi-generational living is up, with a 22% surge in three-generation households.
- There are also more LGB families: 27% of this community are now parents (+63%).
Why Australian lifestyle trends matters
Brands need to evolve their offerings and messaging to take account of the needs of a changing customer base – and more nuanced shifts are also evident at state level. “Leave assumptions at the door,” the report concludes. “We are all very different from who we were in 2019.”
Sourced from Roy Morgan
