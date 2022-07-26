Home The Feed
The challenges facing non-commercial marketers
26 July 2022
Charities & voluntary organisations Marketing in a recession United Kingdom

With household budgets under pressure, charities are facing a tough time fundraising; a new study by The Kite Factory identifies three key recommendations for charities in this climate.

Why it matters

Charities are facing a ‘cost of giving’ crisis as more and more are feeling the collective pinch of rising food and fuel bills and a looming recession. With the outlook set to worsen it is more important than ever that charities adapt their media strategies to keep the fundraising pipeline flowing.

