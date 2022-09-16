Home The Feed
The business of sustainability: How data can save the planet
16 September 2022
Net zero Data management

With real-time collection, automation and measurement of data using AI and sensor devices, corporations can operationalise their own data to make sustainability a core value of their organisation.

Why it matters

Corporations know they have to get their organisations into shape in order to meet societal demands for change and a greener world. The sustainability movement is now part of every business plan and that includes the advertising, digital and marketing sectors. 

Takeaways

  • Data can help an organisation understand consumer and investor sentiment around what is important to it from an ESG perspective.
  • It builds brand loyalty and influences buying decisions, which then makes sustainability a commercially viable proposition.
  • Data has to be real-time and accurate, with continuous monitoring during the sustainability journey.

The big idea

For data to truly help reduce carbon emissions, corporations need to make the shift to sustainability, enable their suppliers and partners to do the same, communicate and evangelise the benefits internally and externally, and deploy technology to enable data to be as real-time as possible.
