The brand launch that took off at high speed | WARC | The Feed
The brand launch that took off at high speed
IRYO, Spain’s first privatised high-speed rail operator, used a combination of analytical tools to launch the brand from scratch and offer a clear point of difference from competitors.
This included a quantitative study to extract brand values that would resonate best with consumers – a strategy that paid off when the brand became a favourite just six months after its introduction.
Why brand strategy matters
Launching a brand requires thinking carefully about your customer and offering something competitors can’t. The launch of IRYO proves that a combination of research tools are important in understanding the market, the customer and the competition.
Project design
- The project – undertaken with Columna Branding and Hamilton Global Intelligence – included creative focus groups; conjoint analysis; product testing; SWOT analysis; a usage & attitude (U&A) study; and clustering and segmentation.
- A quantitative study comparing IRYO to the competition helped to distill its brand value proposition – including sustainability, personalisation, and the idea of a ‘third space’.
- An online quantitative survey of over 3000 consumers – using choice-based conjoint analysis (CBC) – established price elasticity and identified the 10 most important factors to travellers.
- An U&A study identified an opportunity to offer customers a better menu on board, a key point of difference from competitors.
Results
- In just six months, IRYO reached 70 services covering the Madrid-Barcelona, Mediterranean and Andulsian corridors.
- Usage on the Madrid-Barcelona route increased 57% and Madrid-Valencia by 119%.
- IRYO is the most recommended brand among people who have used it, with a Net Promoter Score of 58, outstripping its closest competitor with an NPS of 36.
- Read more: Sustainability at high speed: Revolutionising a mature sector with the creation of a new brand
Sourced from ESOMAR
[Image: IRYO]
