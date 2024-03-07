The brand launch that took off at high speed | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
The brand launch that took off at high speed
07 March 2024
Brand launches Rail, coach, boat & car rental Spain

IRYO, Spain’s first privatised high-speed rail operator, used a combination of analytical tools to launch the brand from scratch and offer a clear point of difference from competitors. 

This included a quantitative study to extract brand values that would resonate best with consumers – a strategy that paid off when the brand became a favourite just six months after its introduction. 

Why brand strategy matters 

Launching a brand requires thinking carefully about your customer and offering something competitors can’t. The launch of IRYO proves that a combination of research tools are important in understanding the market, the customer and the competition. 

Project design
  • The project – undertaken with Columna Branding and Hamilton Global Intelligence – included creative focus groups; conjoint analysis; product testing; SWOT analysis; a usage & attitude (U&A) study; and clustering and segmentation. 
  • A quantitative study comparing IRYO to the competition helped to distill its brand value proposition – including sustainability, personalisation, and the idea of a ‘third space’. 
  • An online quantitative survey of over 3000 consumers – using choice-based conjoint analysis (CBC) – established price elasticity and identified the 10 most important factors to travellers. 
  • An U&A study identified an opportunity to offer customers a better menu on board, a key point of difference from competitors. 
Results

[Image: IRYO]