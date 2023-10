Sensory appeals Recall & recognition Behavioural research

Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response or ASMR is an effective way to boost people’s recall of ads, according to a study.

The sensory experience – which has been widely used in advertising – is usually triggered by visual, auditory or tactile stimuli, including whispering, typing, tapping, and chewing. It induces a tingling sensation, but not everyone is sensitive to it and some may even find it annoying.