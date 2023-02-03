The benefits of ‘micro-upskilling’ | WARC | The Feed
The benefits of ‘micro-upskilling’
A UK-wide pilot into ‘micro-upskilling’ has found that this approach offers additional learner benefits compared to traditional training methods.
What is micro-upskilling
As advocated by the DMA, an industry organisation, micro-upskilling sees learners commit as little as one hour a week to flexible, bite-sized e-learning and professional development. The aim is to reduce skills gaps and talent shortages through continuous staff development.
Why it matters
The marketing industry faces challenges around talent and skills. Last month’s LEAD conference, organised by AA, IPA and ISBA, reiterated the problems, which are across the board, from attracting people in the first place through recruitment, development and retention.
The DMA found that, for many people, it’s difficult to find the time among competing priorities to upskill. Its pilot highlights the potential benefits of taking a different approach to training and development, although it also emphasises that it must be spearheaded from the very top to reach its full potential.
Micro-upskilling drives employee engagement
The pilot project found that:
- 52% of learners felt more engaged with upskilling.
- 46% acquired new skills through micro-upskilling that they previously wouldn’t have been able to develop.
- 39% of learners said they found micro-upskilling better than their previous learning experiences.
- 67% believe micro-upskilling has made their organisation more engaged with their skills development.
- 63% would feel more confident and positive about their career if micro-upskilling was permanent at their organisation – and 33% would be more likely to stay with them.
Key quote
“The fact that the majority of participating talent mentioned that if micro-upskilling became permanent it would boost their career confidence as well as their organisational loyalty, suggests it has a huge role to play as an alternative learning method in our industry, supporting traditional approaches such as training days” – Rachel Aldighieri, MD of the DMA.
