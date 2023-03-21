The Aussie mindset is changing | WARC | The Feed
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
The Aussie mindset is changing
While there’s widespread concern about the rising cost of living, a new study finds Australians are changing their mindset to focus less on work and more on friends and family.
Why it matters
How Aussies Move, from outdoor agency oOh!Media, is based on in-depth interviews with commuters and travellers, and a nationally representative survey of 2,000 people. It found that there’s a focus on saving money but the top one-third of responses also show how Australians are now prioritising health and the well-being of themselves and those around them.
One consequence is that they are spending more time connecting through various activities – exercise, social, cultural – which means more time spent in Out of Home environments.
Takeaways
- 80% of respondents expressed concern about the rising cost of living.
- 58% said being out and about in public spaces results in a more positive mindset.
- 93% report having more time to do what they want compared to pre-pandemic (this despite more than half not having the ability to work remotely).
- Two-thirds plan to travel for leisure in the next six months, with almost half saying they will travel within their own state.
Key quote
“We’ve shifted into a mindset of valuing experiences over possessions and needs over wants” – Neil Ackland, Chief Content, Marketing & Creative Officer at oOh!Media.
Sourced from oOh!Media
Email this content