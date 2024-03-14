The age of influence and how ROI is redefined | WARC | The Feed

Influencers, Creators, KOLs Measuring ROI Social media audiences

The meaning of celebrity has become less about star power in the traditional sense and more about the ability to connect with an audience, as seen in the popularity of influencers such as Niana Guerrero of the Philippines – and it requires a different way of measuring return on investment.

Why ROI matters

As the definition of celebrity shifts, so must marketing strategy, and brands must understand the lifecycle of influence and reassess the parameters of ROI to guide campaign objectives and determine where the target audience is in the marketing funnel.

Takeaways