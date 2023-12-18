Gen Z lifestyles & attitudes Environmental & social issues Health & well-being

A brand campaign to encourage Gen Z to take action on environmental issues found that the most effective content is the one that takes a soothing approach, rather than scaring or inspiring people.

E.ON Next, an energy provider, asked research agency Verve to analyse eco-anxiety caused by using social media. The research blended social intelligence, semiotics and behavioural science approaches with traditional quant to find what posts would be most effective for the campaign.

Why eco-anxiety matters

Young people are interested in climate issues and could help the government meet its net zero targets, but they face many stressors themselves....