WARC Talks: Sports sponsorship marketing
WARC’s Lena Roland talks to sports marketing consultant James Williams and 5T Sports Group’s Aileen McManamon about how to use sports sponsorship to secure long-term relevance and resonance.
- They discuss values-aligned partnerships, brands that are making sponsorship work, and advice for marketers starting out.
Listen to the episode in full here
Timestamps
02:30 – Intro to James
03:45 – Intro to Eileen
05:23 – Six ways brands can secure long-term relevance
07:55 – Values-aligned partnerships
12:47 – Storytelling opportunities
18:11 – Sportswashing
23:38 – What can brands do to shift to a values-based sponsorship model?
29:50 – How should marketers measure their ROI?
33:43 – Advice to marketers who want to get started.
Despite very real concerns about the economy, the majority of marketers around the world are optimistic and expect business to be better next year than this, according to a new WARC report.
The Voice of the Marketer 2024 is a deep dive into The Marketer’s Toolkit survey data of 1,400+ marketers worldwide.
Key findings
- Marketers are optimistic despite economic worries
Two-thirds (64%) of marketers indicated that economic recession will have the biggest impact on marketing strategies in 2024, while 41% highlighted inflation and the cost-of-living crisis.
Yet almost two-thirds of marketers (61%) expect that business will improve next year and 41% believe that marketing budgets will increase. In Europe and North America, just over a third expect budgets to be higher in 2024 (37% and 35% respectively). In contrast, half of marketers (50%) in APAC expect budgets to grow next year.
It would also appear that more marketers understand that maintaining or even increasing investment in brand marketing can be effective in navigating economic downturns.
- TikTok and YouTube up, X down
Marketers are planning to increase investments in online video (+66% net sentiment), social media +59%), and mobile (+51%), with spend expected to decrease in traditional channels like print (-41%), TV (-16%) and cinema (-13%).
TikTok and YouTube are the platforms expected to receive the biggest increases in marketing spend in 2024. A third of marketers (31%) expect to decrease investments in X, while far fewer anticipate increasing investment in the metaverse (just 11%, compared to 47% last year).
The advice to marketers is to diversify media investments and monitor new opportunities whilst safeguarding a brand’s reputation.
- Brands struggle to keep pace with evolving measurement
Four in ten (39%) marketers globally identified measurement as a top concern for 2024, increasing to 48% among those based in North America. Yet very few (4%) use all available marketing measurement methods in combination (brand lift studies, econometrics/MMM, experiments and attribution) and one-fifth (22%) admitted to not utilising any form of modelling.
Over half (54%) of marketers view brand metrics (e.g. awareness, consideration, purchase intent) as having the greatest impact on their marketing strategy, above ROI (44%), sales (36%) and market penetration (34%).
The advice to marketers is to evaluate the different measurement tools available and incorporate different measurement techniques for a holistic view of marketing activities.
A complimentary sample of The Voice of the Marketer 2024 is available to read here. The full report is available to WARC members. It follows the recent release of The Marketer’s Toolkit 2024, a report analysing the five key trends that will disrupt the marketing industry in the coming year: political polarization, the potential of generative AI, masculinity in crisis, “sportswashing”, and community-based sustainability.
Both reports are part of WARC Strategy’s The Evolution of Marketing program, designed to help marketers address major industry shifts to drive effective marketing. A third report, The Future of Media, will be released in January. Complementing the reports, a series of podcasts are also available.
Attention benchmarks offer new insights
Average attention performance differs markedly across region and industry, driven by varied media strategies and tactics, a new report finds.
There is not just one factor driving attention, explains Daniel Slotwiner, SVP, Attention at DoubleVerify, whose quarterly Quality and Attention Benchmark Report highlights the need for a combination of device, environment, message, creative and more.
Key findings
- In Q3 2023, Media & Sports, Health & Pharma, and Education were the top three performing industries, with average attention levels of 117, 113, and 108 respectively. These top performers tend to utilize engaging and timely content, Double Verify notes.
- The bottom three performing industries were Travel (80), Financial Services (79) and Telecoms (75).
- Attention trends vary significantly by region, influenced by diverse inventory-buying strategies. In APAC, for instance, media investments predominantly target in-app inventory, leveraging the region’s historically strong video performance. This focus results in above-average attention for ads on mobile apps.
- Conversely, in LATAM, ad performance is generally lower. Over half of the region’s display ad creatives were small format and purchased programmatically. Without optimization, this can result in lower attention metrics.
Why it matters
If advertisers are able to compare their campaign attention levels within their own competitive set they can better contextualize their performance. Thus a Telecom campaign with an attention index of 85 would be below the global average but would still be outperforming the Telecom industry average of 75.
* The Attention Index is based on 50+ data points that are calculated in real time, and on tens of billions of impressions measured per month. These are benchmarked against an average score of 100 over a 28-day rolling window: an index of 125, for example, indicates the performance of that index is 25% better than the benchmark score.
Sourced from DoubleVerify
In-housing set to expand at major multinationals
Two-thirds of major multinationals now have an in-house agency and a further 21% are considering establishing one.
That’s according to new research* from the World Federation of Advertisers and The Observatory International, which notes that the 66% figure represents a 16% rise on the number with these resources in 2020, the last time that this research was carried out.
Why it matters
The continued growth of in-house units – and their capabilities – presents a challenge to agencies. Already seven in ten respondents claim to have some form of strategic capabilities in-house, and over the next three years a significant proportion plan on bringing a range of functions in-house, from digital production to online planning and buying.
Key findings
- More than half of respondents (56%) expect to move more digital production from external agencies to in-house.
- Further, 33% of respondents expect to bring more offline production in-house, 22% expect to transfer more data strategy work and 11% plan to move more data management and insight and analytics tasks over.
- Eighty-three percent expect to handle some social media buying in-house over the next three years (up from 37% now), 67% planning to add social media planning (up from 48%) and 50% want to take on digital media planning and buying tasks (up from 33% and 26% respectively).
- Cost efficiencies remain the strongest motivation behind the growth in the in-house function (83%).
- Other factors include quicker and more agile processes (76%), better integration (59%) and increased brand knowledge (59%).
- In-house measurement is more focused on outputs than outcomes (the typical yardstick for external agencies) with the top three KPIs being: quality of work (67%), speed to market (47%) and cost savings (40%).
- The performance of in-house agencies is not measured on the same basis as those applied to external agencies, which are typically assessed on effectiveness.
A word of warning
“The rationale is obvious and benefits are considerable when you get it right. But if there is a ‘watch-out’ then it’s that, especially with content, businesses need to make sure they are not simply producing ‘stuff’ to fill expectation rather than need” – Stuart Pocock, co-founder of The Observatory International.
* The results are based on responses from 45 companies, with an estimated annual global ad spend of $60bn. Seven percent of respondents are spending more than $50m annually on their in-house agencies, the same percentage spend $25-50m, 33% spend $5-$25m, 13% budget $1m-$5m and 27% spend less than $1m.
Sourced from WFA
Inspiring climate change content least likely to result in action
A brand campaign to encourage Gen Z to take action on environmental issues found that the most effective content is the one that takes a soothing approach, rather than scaring or inspiring people.
E.ON Next, an energy provider, asked research agency Verve to analyse eco-anxiety caused by using social media. The research blended social intelligence, semiotics and behavioural science approaches with traditional quant to find what posts would be most effective for the campaign.
Why eco-anxiety matters
Young people are interested in climate issues and could help the government meet its net zero targets, but they face many stressors themselves....
China targets courier packaging waste
The number of parcels delivered in China this year is up 8.5% on 2022 and the volume of packaging waste generated is now a government focus.
Why packaging waste matters
Beijing is faced with the need to boost consumption while at the same time being mindful of its commitments to climate and the environment. Major sales events such as Singles Day may help address the first goal but do nothing for the second.
The South China Morning Past records comments by China’s Supreme People’s Procuratorate: “The pressure brought on by packaging waste on resources and the environment is closely related to people’s daily lives”. Brands, e-commerce and delivery companies will need to respond accordingly.
Takeaways
- The number of parcels delivered in China is growing and currently amounts to around 100 per person on average.
- A standard system for green courier packaging due by the end of 2025 will ban the use of toxic and harmful materials and at least 10% of same-city delivery parcels should use recyclable packaging.
- In 2020, China’s express delivery industry consumed 9 million tons of paper and 1.8 million tons of plastic – it will be far more by now.
Sourced from South China Morning Post
Carlsberg loses control of brands in Russia
Russian brewer Baltika will be able to continue to use Carlsberg brands, a Russian court has ruled, even though the Danish brewer no longer has control of the firm and has revoked Baltika’s licences.
Context
In July, Russia took control of Carlsberg’s Russian interests via a presidential decree that said the state would “temporarily” manage shares belonging to Baltika, which was owned by Carlsberg. At the time, Carlsberg said its business was being stolen. Baltika then sued Carlsberg in Russia for the right to continue using the trademarks.
Why it matters
With the war in Ukraine about to head into a third year, many major western companies are still operating in Russia, arguing that is the least bad option. But the arbitrary nature of governance, with businesses able to be seized on a whim – Carlsberg was negotiating with a prospective buyer when Putin handed control to a judo friend, The New York Times noted – should give them pause for thought.
The fact that Baltika was sitting on a large cash pile appears to have been a factor in its being targeted. “A strong budget means help for the front,” former president Dmitry Medvedev wrote recently. “In this regard, the senseless Danes also contribute to modern Russian weapons.”
Sourced from Reuters, The New York Times
[Image: Carlsberg]
Sports: The next big thing in streaming in 2024
As streaming services transform the sports watching experience, marketers are discovering opportunities to reach and engage with casual viewers and a new generation of sports fans who view sports differently and more interactively than earlier generations.
Why sports and streaming matter
Streaming offers advertisers and content providers new ways to connect with sports enthusiasts, such as more immersive ads and viewing experiences. But the fragmentation and complexity of audiences is becoming harder to manage, as is affordability for consumers due to high rights fees.
Takeaways
- New sporting fans like millennials and Gen Z prefer "snackable" content that they can access...
Indian brands will feel impact of AI, regionalisation and communities
India’s marketing, brand strategy and communication landscape is in the midst of major transformation, with AI, regionalism, and authentic influencer content among the things to take note of in 2024.
Why engaging Indian consumers matters
Technology will be at the forefront in 2024 because, when embedded in strategic thinking, it provides an opportunity for Indian marketers to go regional as marketing becomes increasingly more granular and personalised.
Takeaways
- AI-powered creativity can localise and empower consumers in new ways but beware of deep fakes and brand safety issues.
- Regionalism needs separate brand communication pieces and tailored product tweaks to get...
Podcasts have global growth potential
Globally, marketers are ten times more likely to predict an increase rather than a decrease in podcast ad spend over the next five years, according to research from Acast.
The podcast platform polled 500 marketers in five markets (USA, Canada, UK, Australia, Singapore) and found that 49% expected to increase spending compared to 5% who expected it to decrease.
Key findings
- Half or more of marketers in Australia (55%), Canada (55%) and the US (50%) anticipate increased spending over the next five years; the proportion was fewer in the UK (47%) and Singapore (37%).
- 62% of marketers who had bought podcast advertising before expected to increase spending, compared to 32% who had not bought such advertising before.
- Just 16% of respondents said there was too much advertising on podcasts (compared to 35% for TV and 31% for social media).
- Compared to streaming music and radio, podcasts ranked top for accurate targeting, unduplicated reach, reaching mentally engaged listeners and reaching affluent audiences.
Why podcasts matter
Podcast audiences are growing and the format scores highly in terms of targeting and reach but it’s not a given that audiences are engaging with ads: recent research from YouGov Profiles in the UK found that two in five (42%) regular listeners believe adverts played during a podcast to be intrusive and choose to skip them.
Sourced from Acast, WARC
Sky Premier League deal cements pivot to digital
Sky’s £5bn-plus payment to secure the rights to show Premier League games for the four years from 20225/26 to 2028/29 marks a significant step in the broadcaster’s evolution as a digital platform.
“It’s a really important pivot for our business ... the next frontier,” CEO Dana Strong told the Financial Times. “And we’ve been pretty bold about leaving the satellite behind.
“We’ve got the lion’s share of every major sport that UK fans crave until the end of the decade,” she added. “That gives us an enormous runway to think about how we invest in innovation.”
What’s happening
- Sky now has the right to show 215 games a season, 70% more than its current deal (add in a separate near-£1bn deal with the English Football league and it will be showing more than 1,000 games a season in total).
- Sky also hopes to get closer to managers and players during games. “We’re working hard to build their trust,” said Strong.
- Its streaming platform will be a crucial element in making games available to viewers, showing multiple games at the same time.
- Viewing via satellite dish is becoming rarer: more than three-quarters of customers sign up to internet-delivered services.
Why sport entertainment matters
The deal is yet another example of how broadcasters expect that sport, and live sport in particular, will be a crucial factor in attracting eyeballs and subscriptions – innovative coverage will only increase the attraction. A likely halo effect may also encourage viewers to stump up for additional entertainment channels.
Sourced from Financial Times
[Image: Sky Sports]
Environmental messages only present in 8% of UK TV advertising
Working with research partners, System1 analysed 1,000 ads from the past three years to identify the challenges and opportunities for brands wanting to promote positive behaviour change, benefiting both brands and the planet.
The research from System1, ITV and behavioural science expert Richard Shotton shows how advertising can help tackle the climate crisis. But it requires more than raising awareness and encouraging greener purchases: it’s about steering people away from deeply ingrained behaviours, in favour of better – but unfamiliar – ones in the long term.
Why environmental messaging matters
Advertising has a huge role to play in tackling the...
Why Indian agencies need to pivot in 2024
Agencies are increasingly using AI to create videos while 74% of consumers in major countries are actively avoiding ads – just two reasons why the agency system in India will come under pressure and need to pivot in 2024.
Why Indian trends in 2024 matter
The adoption of AI will continue to grow and boost the Indian economy, with some positions likely to become redundant, and amid the rise of ad avoidance, brands must learn to make their content more relevant and less intrusive, which may lead to a bigger role for influencers.
Takeaways
- Agencies will experience seismic change with AI...
Brands look to tap China’s ‘city walk’ trend
City walk is emerging as a new tourism trend that authorities hope can help boost consumption, while brands are looking at it as a way to increase engagement.
What is ‘city walk’?
- City walks are a recent phenomenon, picked up by mainstream media during the summer. As the name suggests, they are a low-cost activity that involves exploring urban areas in a relaxed and thoughtful manner, rather than rushing across the city from one landmark to another.
- Participants will often be in small groups led by guides, who explain the history of local buildings and architectural styles, while leaving time to also visit cafés and shops; others prefer a more random, individual approach.
- The city walk trend has become “a lifestyle synonym for urban cool in China”, according to Jing Daily, which highlights more than two million user-generated content notes and 440 million views just on the Xiaohongshu social media platform.
Where do brands fit in?
- City walkers tend to be young, well-educated and affluent; lifestyle brands are partnering with local influencers to reach and engage with these consumers.
- A Road Life Festival in Shanghai, organised by Xiaohongshu, created city walk routes designed for fashion, culture, and food lovers.
- Using the term ‘city walk’ in advertisements is helping drive online traffic, according to social data agency NewRank.
Why China’s city walk trend matters
“City walk fosters connection between brands and customers because it provides the perfect scenario where customers can eat, walk, drink, and absorb information simultaneously. It helps brands to make authentic engagement and experiences with their fan groups” – Jeffrey Chan, Head of Clients at branding consultancy Treedom.
Soured from Jing Daily, CGTN
Unilever sees opportunity in untapped distribution channels
Unilever sees opportunity in untapped distribution channels
Unilever CEO Hein Schumacher believes e-commerce and discount channels are “a bit untapped and where we need to win bigger”.
Context
Schumacher, who is facing pressure from activist investors, told the Barclays Fireside Chat Conference that “the biggest value unlock” in the short term comes from “simply doing things better … and making sure we do the right things behind our top brands” – and its top 30 brands represent just over 70% of its business.
Longer term it’s about multiple year innovations and premiumisation to ensure “unmissable superiority” (rival FMCG business P&G also operates a superiority strategy). “We need to make sure that by mid-2024, we have a baseline on that unmissable superiority for more than 70% of our turnover,” he stated.
Takeaways
- E-commerce accounts for 16% of sales and former CEO Alan Jope talked about getting that to 30%. Schumacher expects the figure to grow “but I am not committing to a grand goal”.
- Of discount channels, he observed that “if you want to be relevant, the consumer needs to find you. It doesn’t mean it’s always the same product, but it can be the same brand and offered in a different way.”
- On brand and marketing investment, “budget follows plan” – so when A&P picks up from its current 13% of revenue “it will mean that the plans that we have and the priorities that we are setting are actually happening”.
- SKUs have been cut by 20% in the last year. “We had 261 recipes of tomato soup … it’s gone down now to 100,” said Schumacher. “I don’t know how many we need, but we need less than 261. It simplifies supply chain, it simplifies procurement, and it helps to grow the business.”
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
Why brands should think about creative analytics
Creative analytics may become table stakes for brands wanting to achieve consistency at scale and ensure their ads follow established best practices.
Why creative analysis matters
Creativity has a vital role in driving growth for brands. A new generation of creative tools is helping brands understand the foundational basis of good creative, informing the art that is inherent to this discipline.
Takeaways
- Ander Lopez Ochoa, EMEA head of digital, media and e-commerce marketing for consumer health firm Kenvue, discussed this topic at Advertising Week New York 2023.
- More specifically, he said its work with VidMob – which has developed tools...
Advertising spend flows to Meta as X loses supporters
Advertising spend flows to Meta as X loses supporters
Major US companies have boosted their spending on Meta-owned Instagram, according to new data from SensorTower that counts the cost of the brand retreat from X.
Why the X story matters
Twitter/X was never as big an advertising destination as the more sophisticated adspend juggernaut of Meta, but it held a unique and influential place in the online conversation that brands wanted to be part of.
As moderation on the platform has fallen down its list of priorities, a rise in antisemitic content and a sweary outburst from the company’s owner has made other, less hostile, destinations more attractive to brands. Unsurprisingly.
User declines of around 16% of monthly actives since acquisition speak to some platform issues, but they probably point to a deeper secular shift toward image and video-based platforms.
What’s going on
Reuters reports SensorTower data from the US, which indicates that major brands are increasing their spend on Meta’s Instagram:
- Disney has increased spend 40% in the two weeks up to the beginning of December.
- Comcast has increased its spend by 6% in the same period.
SensorTower shows that of the top 100 advertisers on the platform at the time of its acquisition last October, the majority (51) have stopped spending on the platform altogether.
Sourced from Reuters, The Verge
Audio is a new entertainment destination for Indian consumers
Audio is a new entertainment destination for Indian consumers
Four in five Indians engage with audio entertainment every day, with storytelling the preferred listening format, according to a new study.
A Digital Entertainment Insight report* from Pocket FM, an audio series platform, finds user satisfaction with audio series coming in significantly higher than alternatives:
- Audio: 74%
- TV entertainment: 51%
- Online music: 58%
- Video OTT: 53%
Key findings
- Most listeners prefer quick episodic content: 40% like five to 15 minutes, while 35% like 15 to 30 minutes; just 25% prefer 45 to 60 minutes.
- Audio series are having an impact on other entertainment channels, to the extent that almost a third (31%) of respondents said they had shifted to these from online music, while 20% had moved from video streaming and 16% from short video; even within the the spoken audio context, 17% had moved from audiobooks and podcasts.
- The study indicates a change in how audio is enjoyed: one in three users prefers audio for storytelling; one in four prefers audio for convenience; one in six prefers audio for content diversity.
Why audio in India matters
Notwithstanding the source of the study, it does seem that the audio market in India is changing. While Pocket FM sees a move away from subscriptions towards a pay-as-you-go approach, four in ten listeners still prefer ads instead of paying, so there are plenty of opportunities for marketers to reach an engaged audience.
Key quote
“Audio is not merely a trend, but it has become a lifestyle, driving engagement that exceeds any other entertainment medium” – Rohan Nayak, CEO and co-founder, Pocket FM.
*Based on a survey of more than 22,000 people across Metros, Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities.
Sourced from Pocket FM
Brand in action: How DS Group delivers creative impact
Brand in action: How DS Group delivers creative impact
The DS Group, an FMCG conglomerate in India, develops a robust identity for each of its brands, including Catch Foods, Pulse, Pass Pass and Rajnigandha, a strategy which leads to nuanced and consumer-centric creative content that builds lasting connections.
Why creative impact matters
Brands must be creative and innovative to establish consumer connect in a cluttered environment. Marketing strategies that were successful in 2023 included short videos, influencer marketing and branded social media.
Takeaways
- One trend the group is leveraging is the shift to digital media; it is prioritising an omnichannel presence and recognising the importance of a seamless and integrated customer experience.
- To tap into the premiumisation trend and growing luxury market, the group has entered the chocolate segment and expanded its offerings in the lifestyle and hospitality sector.
- Consumers prefer brands that are sustainable, so technology, data, human-centricity and concern for the environment and society should be important aspects of any marketing strategy in 2024.
Meta tests interoperability protocol
Meta tests interoperability protocol
Threads, Meta’s answer to X – FKA Twitter – will begin testing a new protocol that will make the site’s posts available on other services that use ActivityPub.
Tests begin
Writing on Threads, Meta founder and CEO Mark ‘Zuck’ Zuckerberg said the company was “starting a test where posts from Threads accounts will be available on Mastodon and other services that use the ActivityPub protocol.
“Making Threads interoperable will give people more choice over how they interact and it will help content reach more people. I'm pretty optimistic about this.”
According to TechCrunch, multiple users have reported being able to follow certain Threads accounts belonging to Meta ‘officials’ through Mastodon.
Why ActivityPub matters
When Threads first launched, one of the stories buried under the copycat narrative concerned the ‘Fediverse’, based on the open social networking protocol ActivityPub. As WARC noted at the time, this would potentially make Threads interoperable with other apps like Mastodon and WordPress.
The vision was a complicated but fascinating one, especially for a company that does advertising primarily like Meta does. An obvious benefit of this would be that it could offer advertising at the portal rather than the content level, thereby saving it the headache of moderation that has plagued its once-flagship Facebook.
The anti-Twitter
Generally, the plumbing of this new protocol, which was developed by Mastodon, doesn't matter to the marketing practitioner – yet. What matters is the effort to become the anti-Twitter/X and provide an alternative to the apparently imploding micro-blogging service, as much for users as for advertisers.
The news follows reports that Threads user numbers had appeared to drop precipitously just a few months after launch.
Conclusions this early on are not easy, but the dynamics of brand names and app loyalty are in fascinating new territory, but two big stories emerge:
- How long will users stick with X?
- Can the Instagram audience be persuaded to stick with Threads?
Sourced from Threads, TechCrunch, The Verge, WARC
