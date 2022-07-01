Corporate social responsibility Sustainability Environmental & social issues

Tesco, the UK supermarket chain, has identified a gap in consumers’ knowledge and understanding of how food contributes to personal and planetary health, and is aiming to address this.

Why it matters

Research consistently shows a widespread desire among consumers to live more healthy and sustainable lives, but many are not clear on how they can best do that. They’re looking to supermarkets to help them understand and navigate these issues.

