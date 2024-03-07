Temu parent spent close to $2bn on Meta in 2023: reports | WARC | The Feed
Temu parent spent close to $2bn on Meta in 2023: reports
Reports from within the social media company indicate that the Chinese-founded e-commerce site Temu spent close to $2 billion with Meta through parent company PDD Holdings.
Why Temu’s marketing spend matters
Temu has exploded into Western consumers’ shopping diets but not without extensive marketing muscle, combined with a reputation for incredibly aggressive pricing, a new report in the Wall Street Journal finds, with some analysts estimating that for every order the site is spending (or losing $7).
Such heavy quantities of spending, even on big platforms, are now important for everyone involved and would be a huge hit should Temu turn off the taps.
What’s going on
- People familiar with the matter tell the WSJ that PDD spent close to $2 billion on Meta platforms alone.
- The levels have been so surprisingly large that Meta employees have allegedly joked that Temu should be thanked with a gift card.
- This echoes data coming from Meta results, which showed in early February that revenue from China doubled over the course of 2023 to reach $13.69bn.
Market-wide impact
The news follows Temu’s vocal debut at this year’s Super Bowl, a sign of the firm’s willingness to spend heavily.
Rivals, like the maker-focussed Etsy, have complained that the spending from Temu and fast-fashion Shein has started to increase the cost of advertising.
Both sites are increasingly favoured by western Gen-Z consumers, according to some studies.
