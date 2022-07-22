Home The Feed
Teens change up their news mix
22 July 2022
Teens change up their news mix

Instagram, TikTok and YouTube are now the top three news sources for UK teens, according to a report from communications regulator Ofcom.

Social mix changes 

Social’s use as a news source has remained broadly steady among this age group (55% to 57% ever use it) over the past five years but the platform mix has changed significantly: TikTok has come from nowhere three years ago to claim a 28% share, while Facebook, now at 22%, has lost ten points in three years. YouTube (28%) has lost five points in one year while Instagram remains broadly steady (29%).

TV loses out 

  • Talking with family and TV news remain the most common ways to find out about news among 12-15 year-olds, but TV’s role has declined sharply in 2022 – just 59% ever use it compared to between 64% and 68% over the previous four years. 

  • ITV channels (25%) are holding onto their news reach among teens better than BBC One and Two (now at 24%, down from 35% in 2021).

Why it matters

Fake news and misinformation easily finds a home – and takers – on social media. As well as considering what content they want to appear alongside, brands might also consider whether they can play a role in tackling these issues and educating current and future buyers. 

Key quote

“Teenagers today are increasingly unlikely to pick up a newspaper or tune into TV News, instead preferring to keep up-to-date by scrolling through their social feeds. And while youngsters find news on social media to be less reliable, they rate these services more highly for serving up a range of opinions on the day’s topical stories” – Yih-Choung Teh, Group Director for Strategy and Research at Ofcom.

Sourced from Ofcom 