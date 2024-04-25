Tata Consultancy predicts call centres' demise but what will brands lose? | WARC | The Feed
Tata Consultancy predicts call centres' demise but what will brands lose?
The CEO of Tata Consultancy Services believes that artificial intelligence will lead to the end of most call centres – but amid growing dissatisfaction with customer service, does the rise of an AI alternative open up an opportunity?
Why the rise of AI customer service matters
AI is attractive mostly because it can help businesses do relatively mundane tasks quickly and cheaply – though as Meta’s recent expenditure on AI development suggests, it’s not quite the money-saving utopia that is being imagined in some quarters.
The end of the call centre?
Despite little job reduction so far, the consultancy arm of the Indian conglomerate envisages a world with “minimal” need for call centres, as chatbots replace a key industry across much of the world. This could happen as soon as 2025, CEO K. Krithivasan tells the FT.
“We are in a situation where the technology should be able to predict a call coming and then proactively address the customer’s pain point.” In fairness, he does also acknowledge the ferocity of the current hype cycle, and hastens to add that the greatest impact of the technology will most likely be in the long term.
In context
Such optimism about the capabilities of AI for predicting pain points and – crucially – dealing with them chime nicely with the kinds of digital transformation services that TCS dispense, with the AI business doubling quarter on quarter and set to continue growing fast.
The comments come amid a spate of stories about declining customer satisfaction following pandemic-era lockdowns.
Aside from a general sense of diminished customer service (largely the result of more complex customer problems), adoption of this technology will depend heavily on the category and brand position of the companies taking it up.
In sectors where customer care – banking and travel, for instance – are a significant differentiator, the brand implications of great customer service is its ability to drive higher prices.
Ultimately, the question of whether this will be effective comes down to the basics of customer-centricity: listening to customers is easy, delivering what they want more difficult.
The doorman fallacy
Rory Sutherland explores the idea of the ‘Doorman Fallacy’ in his book Alchemy:
“The ‘doorman fallacy’, as I call it, is what happens when your strategy becomes synonymous with cost-saving and efficiency; first you define a hotel doorman’s role as ‘opening the door’, then you replace his role with an automatic door-opening mechanism.”
While this may constitute a saving – efficiency – it also undoes part of what made that hotel’s overall offer effective.
