Tapping the spending power of China’s female consumers | WARC | The Feed

Tapping the spending power of China’s female consumers
Chinese women comprise a vast customer base that’s bigger than some of Europe’s largest consumer markets combined – and new shopping holidays are springing up to tap these changing consumers.
Why it matters
It makes sense that half of one of the world’s most populous and fast-growing nations is a significant market, but the way of talking to Chinese women is changing to reflect deeper shifts in society.
Of course, women don’t just buy items for themselves; research from Alibaba suggests that over 70% of household purchases are completed by women.
What’s going on
Timed to coincide with International Women’s Day, 3.8 is an e-commerce shopping festival which has in previous years been a major draw for this market, with Taobao bringing in an audience of 70 million potential shoppers last year, according to Jing Daily.
Though discounting can be a risky tactic, especially for premium brands, it’s possible for brands to use such a festival as an awareness play.
Changing society
- China is the world’s third-largest consumer market for women, whose commercial power is greater than three of Europe’s largest markets (Germany, France, and the UK) combined.
- It comes at a time of greater financial independence for women in China, along with deeper changes in the role of women away from traditional roles.
- Part of the shift has seen brands focusing on a less traditional notion of womanhood, often looking to the individual and talking about self-care.
- Categories including high-end skincare, functional foods that support health, and supplements specifically for women’s health are expected to do well.
Sourced from Jing Daily, South China Morning Post, Alibaba, WARC
