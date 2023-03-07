Tapping the spending power of China’s female consumers | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
Tapping the spending power of China’s female consumers
07 March 2023
Purchase behaviour Female lifestyles & attitudes Greater China

Chinese women comprise a vast customer base that’s bigger than some of Europe’s largest consumer markets combined – and new shopping holidays are springing up to tap these changing consumers.

Why it matters

It makes sense that half of one of the world’s most populous and fast-growing nations is a significant market, but the way of talking to Chinese women is changing to reflect deeper shifts in society.

Of course, women don’t just buy items for themselves; research from Alibaba suggests that over 70% of household purchases are completed by women.

What’s going on

Timed to coincide with International Women’s Day, 3.8 is an e-commerce shopping festival which has in previous years been a major draw for this market, with Taobao bringing in an audience of 70 million potential shoppers last year, according to Jing Daily.

Though discounting can be a risky tactic, especially for premium brands, it’s possible for brands to use such a festival as an awareness play.

Changing society

  •  China is the world’s third-largest consumer market for women, whose commercial power is greater than three of Europe’s largest markets (Germany, France, and the UK) combined.
  •  It comes at a time of greater financial independence for women in China, along with deeper changes in the role of women away from traditional roles.
  • Part of the shift has seen brands focusing on a less traditional notion of womanhood, often looking to the individual and talking about self-care.
  • Categories including high-end skincare, functional foods that support health, and supplements specifically for women’s health are expected to do well.

Sourced from Jing Daily, South China Morning Post, Alibaba, WARC