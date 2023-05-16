Tapping the opportunity in community | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
16 May 2023
Tapping the opportunity in community
We live in a world of content and, on social, content creates community, which creates opportunity for brands – but they need to recognise the changing landscape.

Why it matters

In the battle for attention, influencers and creators are in direct competition with traditional brand advertising and communications. If brands don’t understand what’s happening across these channels they can be left behind.

Takeaways

