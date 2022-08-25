Home The Feed
Tapping into e-wallets in Indonesia: Consumer convenience and effective campaigns
25 August 2022
Brand partnerships E-commerce & mobile retail Digital payments

There has been a seismic shift in Indonesia’s digital payments market, with marketers able to leverage e-wallet tactics as part of their e-commerce strategy.

Why it matters

E-wallets are more than just a payment option for brands and marketers, and are able to provide audience insights and data signals with a wider reach to the right audience for better results.

Takeaways

