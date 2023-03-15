Take 15 minutes for inclusion | WARC | The Feed
The UK advertising and marketing services industry is holding its second ‘All In Census’ today, an industry-wide workforce inclusion survey that is being mirrored in 33 markets around the world.
People working across advertisers, agencies, media owners and tech companies are asked to take 15 minutes out of their day to complete the survey. All responses are anonymous and the aggregated data will be used to help shape the industry’s actions around inclusivity.
- The UK’s All In Census can be accessed here.
- Outside the UK, use the Global DEI Census.
The 2023 All In Census in the UK, led by the Advertising Association, IPA and ISBA, follows up on the first such survey in 2021 which helped build the industry’s All In Action Plan. It will measure progress and also ask about issues that emerged during the pandemic, including how employees feel about hybrid working.
The All In Action Plan
- Improve the experience and representation of Black talent. Adopt the BRiM Framework.
- Improve the experience and representation of disabled talent. Audit and update your company website to ensure it is accessible to all.
- Improve the experience and representation of talent from working-class backgrounds. Adopt the social mobility toolkit.
- Improve the experience and representation of women. Take the Flexible First checklist.
- Improve the experience and representation of Asian talent. Start by using our guide developed by the All In Asian Working Group.
- Improve the experience and representation of older talent. Implementing our Shared Experiences policy.
- Support the mental health of our colleagues. Donate and signpost to NABS.
- Improve the experience of our LGTBQ+ talent. Welcome the use of gender pronouns in your organisation.
- Improve the experience of disabled talent in the workplace. Use the BDF Accessible Premises checklist.
The All In team has been hosting a series of free-to-attend All In sessions providing guidance on how to complete each action. Sessions for Actions 1-9 are available to watch on-demand on YouTube.
Sourced from AA, WFA
