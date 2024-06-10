Tackling the 'landfill' of unseen and unused ads | WARC | The Feed

Sustainability Net zero Strategy

Frightening sums are spent on creative assets that end up never being used – a trend that is only likely to increase with the use of AI – but the waste is more than financial; there are operational and environmental considerations as well, says Anastasia Leng, CEO at CreativeX.

Why tackling creative waste matters

Using a sample size of nearly 500,000 ads, recent analysis from CreativeX found that 52% of ads that are produced (and paid for) are never used. For the average Fortune 500 company, this adds up to approximately $25m spent annually on unused creative assets. Across the entire...