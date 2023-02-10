Tackling the industry’s talent problem | WARC | The Feed

United Kingdom Diverse hiring practices Talent, skills, HR

Salaries in advertising and marketing are in decline, dropping as much as 10% over the last decade, just one of several factors that are putting people off from joining the industry at a time when it needs more voices.

Why it matters

Advertising needs to reflect the world we live in order to be truly effective. If the talent pool shrinks considerably or becomes too monocultural, it will have a deleterious effect on creativity, imagination and output.