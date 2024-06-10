Home The Feed
Tackling the hidden environmental cost of creative waste | WARC | The Feed

Tackling the hidden environmental cost of creative waste
10 June 2024
Sustainability Net zero Strategy

A single campaign can generate up to 35 tonnes of CO2—akin to eight years’ worth of emissions from an average car, distilled into a fleeting 30-second spot—silently counteracting many of the sustainability initiatives that brands have fought hard to advance over the last decade. 

Creative waste hits not only at the advertising industry’s money and time. This growing landfill of unseen and unused ads is wasteful in many ways: financial, operational, and environmental, writes Anastasia Leng, CEO at CreativeX.

Why tackling creative waste matters

Using a sample size of nearly 500,000 ads, recent analysis from CreativeX found that 52% of...

