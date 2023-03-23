Tackling inequity in the creator economy | WARC | The Feed

Your selections:
23 March 2023
Tackling inequity in the creator economy
Greater pricing standardisation and transparency could help address the inequity in remuneration that diverse influencers often receive from brands.
Why it matters
The creator economy is a fast-growing industry, but also reflects many of the systemic inequities that characterize the economy as a whole. Influencers who are Black, Indigenous and people of color, for example, are often paid lower rates than their white counterparts. Brands need to address this issue as they seek to drive progress and inclusivity in marketing.
