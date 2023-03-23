Tackling inequity in the creator economy | WARC | The Feed

Influencers, KOLs Diverse hiring practices Talent, skills, HR

Greater pricing standardisation and transparency could help address the inequity in remuneration that diverse influencers often receive from brands.

Why it matters

The creator economy is a fast-growing industry, but also reflects many of the systemic inequities that characterize the economy as a whole. Influencers who are Black, Indigenous and people of color, for example, are often paid lower rates than their white counterparts. Brands need to address this issue as they seek to drive progress and inclusivity in marketing.