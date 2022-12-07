Systemic change needed in addressing DEI | WARC | The Feed

Your selections:
07 December 2022
Systemic change needed in addressing DEI
Diverse hiring practices Talent, skills, HR
Kantar’s global Inclusion Index score hasn’t shifted between 2020 and 2022, remaining steady on 55%, and employees are now demanding systemic change.
Why it matters
DEI issues have risen up the corporate agenda over the past couple of years but while we may be talking more about diversity and inclusion at work, it seems that’s not being translated into substantive action.
Takeaways
