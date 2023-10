Sustainability Australia Strategy

The environmental crisis has led to a cultural demand for change; thinking in systems – not silos – will enable future-facing businesses to reevaluate how to create long-term gain by moving from shareholder value to systems value.

Why system thinking matters

System thinking creates understanding and encourages the collaboration needed to create a more sustainable world, because knowing that there is a system greater than the sum of its parts creates more favourable results for the environment.

Takeaways