SVOD cancellations are CTV’s native ad opportunity | WARC | The Feed

SVOD cancellations are CTV’s native ad opportunity
One fifth (21%) of UK households have cancelled streaming subscriptions due to price concerns, new research shows.
A new report* from Teads, the global media platform, also reveals that 14% of UK consumers say they are planning to reduce the number of streaming services they use in the next 12 months.
Why ad-supported CTV matters
From a consumer perspective, cost-of-living pressures could drive them towards ad-supported Connected TV (CTV) apps, which saves money without sacrificing the amount of video content available to them.
That should create new opportunities for advertisers, but over six in 10 (61%) of them currently never include CTV advertising in their marketing strategy, and almost half (49%) don’t understand the advantages of CTV as a marketing channel.
Takeaways
- More than a third of consumers only watch ad-free content (37%) and just under a third like to watch broadcasters’ content online (30%).
- Streaming sports on a TV at home is by far the most favoured option for people in the UK, with a third (33%) of UK consumers saying they watch big sports on a CTV device (smart TVs, set-top boxes or other streaming devices).
- But as many big sporting events are exclusive to broadcasters, there is a need for a more creative approach to advertising – and CTV native advertising on a smart TV home screen could be a good way to effectively reach this audience.
Key quote
“A home screen is the first thing a consumer sees when switching on a smart TV. So, while it helps viewers with content discoverability, a home screen also gives brands a unique opportunity to reach their target audiences where they are” – Dan Black, Head of CTV, Teads UK.
* Figures in Teads’ CTV Pulse report come from an online survey of 2,075 consumers and 505 marketing decision makers. Research was carried out in early March by YouGov.
Sourced from Teads
