Sustainability decisions mostly driven by C-suite and bottom line | WARC | The Feed

Sustainability decisions mostly driven by C-suite and bottom line
23 November 2023
Sustainability Accountability, C-Suite relations Strategy

While sustainability research can shed light on specific problems affecting consumers or impacting the planet, it’s unlikely that changes will be made unless those in leadership positions believe there is a business case for it. 

That’s the finding of a research paper examining attitudes to sustainability in business, and how better collaboration between agencies and clients can make the sustainability agenda more effective. The study – in partnership with Pernod Ricard – consulted stakeholders across different geographies and sectors to draw conclusions. 

Why sustainability market research matters 

Sustainability research at companies is on the rise, driven by regulation, consumer choices,...

