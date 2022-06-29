Home The Feed
Sustainability communication: How to make it a powerful agent of the climate fight
29 June 2022
Net zero Managing the marketing function

When the goal for climate action is clear but the response is not fast enough and confusion abounds, the comms teams can be more than a mouthpiece and can push back on business plans that don’t make the mark in order to drive more action, says Angela Noronha, a Singapore-based specialist in sustainability and energy transition.

Why it matters

