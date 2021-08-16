Sustainability and the creative supply chain | WARC | The Feed

Your selections:
16 August 2021
Sustainability and the creative supply chain
Sustainability Environmental & social issues Managing the marketing function
Sustainability is not a restriction, but rather an opportunity to improve businesses, increase engagement and realise new commercial opportunities, according to Simon Green, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at content product company Green Rock.
Why it matters
A desire to act more sustainably is now spreading across the media and marketing industry, and with that comes an obligation to ensure the creative supply chain is more environmentally friendly.
Key takeaways
