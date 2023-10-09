Sustainability a key focus for JAPAC media professionals | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Daily effectiveness insights, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Sustainability a key focus for JAPAC media professionals
Nearly half of all marketing budgets within the JAPAC region are set to be allocated to carbon-neutral partners within the next 12 months, new research finds.
That’s according to Sustainability in Advertising - JAPAC 2023, a report* from market intelligence business ExchangeWire in association with supply-side platform OpenX.
Why sustainability in JAPAC matters
Reducing carbon emissions is important but it’s just one of a range of sustainability goals. Social sustainability, for example, addresses factors such as poverty and gender inequality (cited by 11% of the survey).
Takeaways
- 85% of JAPAC marketing and advertising professionals see sustainability metrics as being important within their business over the next 24 months, with 43% rating these a top priority.
- Japan is an outlier, with 52% deeming sustainability metrics not important, versus 2% in Indonesia, 3% in Australia and 6% in India; and less than 10% of respondents in Japan were actively measuring their carbon emissions.
- Leading sustainability goals are reduction in carbon emissions (cited by 29%), business preservation and boosting sales via sustainability efforts (28%), brand reputation (18%) and waste reduction (13%), as well as social sustainability.
- Reduction of carbon emissions is a priority for brands (39%), while agencies and publishers are more focused on business preservation (39% and 36% respectively).
- Increased operational costs are seen as the main obstacle to achieving carbon reduction goals (cited by 53%).
Key quote
“Sustainability is an incredibly important initiative for the JAPAC market as a whole. As a result, we’ve seen earlier adoption of sustainability measures and actions across both buy-and-sell sides, with clear expectations and timeframes for when these are to be implemented” – John Harvey Faurholt, director, advertising and retail media partnerships/JAPAC, China, Microsoft Advertising.
* findings are based on a survey of 220 media professionals working within an agency, brand or publisher in Australia, India, Indonesia and Japan.
Sourced from OpenX, ExchangeWire
Email this content