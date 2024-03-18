Supermarkets shift loyalty emphasis | WARC | The Feed
Supermarkets shift loyalty emphasis
Where loyalty schemes once meant offers and rewards, the emphasis is now shifting towards simple price discounts, but new research for Retail Week finds shoppers cynical about supermarket pricing options.
What’s happening
- 59% of shoppers think discounts in supermarket loyalty price schemes are made to look greater than they actually are, according to research by Walnut Unlimited for Retail Week.
- 56% of shoppers feel loyalty prices offer good value for money; but more than half also agreed that such schemes make it harder to understand which retailer offers the best value.
- The CMA is currently reviewing loyalty pricing and whether aspects of that could mislead consumers.
Why supermarket pricing matters
Supermarkets emerged from the pandemic with their reputations enhanced (in one poll 85% of respondents said that supermarkets had responded well or very well; only the NHS was higher at 93%). That now seems at risk of being squandered in a confusion of pricing options.
“This subtle change from ‘reward’ to ‘discount’ means customers need to use their loyalty card simply to get access to the lower prices,” explains Amy Nichols, research director at Walnut Unlimited. “If they don’t believe the discount to be genuine, this may cause trust and loyalty issues with otherwise loyal customers.”
Sourced from Retail Week
