Super Bowl spots often lack memorability | WARC | The Feed

Many Super Bowl ads struggle to achieve top-of-mind memorability with consumers just weeks after the big game, according to research by Spikes, the innovation consultancy.
Why Super Bowl spots matter
Big-budget ads that run during major events and occasions are a useful way of attracting eyeballs and generating short-term buzz. Better understanding the half-life of these commercial spots can help marketers determine if they truly represent value for money.
- Spikes polled 2,000 consumers in the US around two weeks after the NFL season-closer, where ad inventory costs millions of dollars, and got them to name an ad they recently watched...