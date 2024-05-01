Super Bowl spots often lack memorability | WARC | The Feed

Emotion Super Bowl Recall & recognition

Many Super Bowl ads struggle to achieve top-of-mind memorability with consumers just weeks after the big game, according to research by Spikes, the innovation consultancy.

Why Super Bowl spots matter

Big-budget ads that run during major events and occasions are a useful way of attracting eyeballs and generating short-term buzz. Better understanding the half-life of these commercial spots can help marketers determine if they truly represent value for money.