Home The Feed
Super Bowl ad sales hint at commercial confidence
08 September 2022
Super Bowl ad sales hint at commercial confidence
Event tie-ins TV & Connected TV planning & buying United States

The rights-holder to next year’s Super Bowl says that 95% of its commercial inventory for the game has been sold at a time when ad budgets are under scrutiny.

Why it matters

It’s a continued vote of confidence in the biggest linear TV appointment viewing occasion in the US, and marketers appear willing to bet that the high reach and attention will be worth the high prices. However, it is possible to exploit the occasion in other ways

It’s also a hint at the growing economic optimism in the US, which has shown a regional variance from many other parts of the world which are seeing consumers cut back spending.

Read the full breakdown of WARC Best Practice on Super Bowl advertising.

What’s going on

The Wall Street Journal reports that both the Super Bowl’s broadcaster, Fox, has sold the vast majority of inventory for the biggest game in the season.

Meanwhile, both Fox and fellow NFL broadcaster say they have sold over 90% of inventory for the season, which has just begun. That’s about ten percentage points up on this stage of 2021.

The news chimes with WARC figures from late last month that forecast continued (if globally slowing) growth, as most categories plan to continue spending plans. Meanwhile, enhanced digital offerings from broadcasters see BVOD (broadcaster video on demand) advertising rising 5.2% next year – ahead of the total advertising market.

Sourced from WSJ, WARC