Super app Kakao looks to international markets as advertising slows | WARC | The Feed

Super app Kakao looks to international markets as advertising slows
Kakao, the South Korean internet company, is planning to expand internationally as advertising spend in its domestic market slows after a series of steeply declining profits for the firm with big plans for its K-Pop agency interests.
Why the story matters
One of Asia’s ‘super apps’, KakaoTalk is incredibly popular in its native South Korea, where over 90% of the country’s 51.7m population use the app. But with such success come growing pains: a slowing economy has dulled advertising sales growth, a situation that echoes the fortunes of various other ‘super apps’ across the continent.
The strategy, according to a report in Nikkei Asia, will be to deploy the company’s significant interests in the K-Pop business to power its next phase of growth internationally.
The story
- Kakao’s overall performance remains strong, with 12% revenue growth in the most recently reported quarter.
- Advertising remains the company’s largest individual source of group revenue at 29% of the overall business.
- Music is now catching up at 23% of the business; the segment is growing much faster, however, at around 130%, according to Nikkei.
Beyond Korea
The company’s strategy for ongoing growth now turns to increasing international revenues, taking it from 10% of overall revenues in 2022 to a target of 30% by 2025.
Music will be critical, fuelled by the acquisition of a 39.9% controlling stake in the K-pop talent agency SM Entertainment in March. It will see the company begin to wield a roster of artists including NCT 127, EXO, BoA and Girls’ Generation.
K-Pop’s international fandom is critical to the plan, as it suggests a way of bringing on board new platform users from around the world by streaming concerts and exclusive content through Kakao's platform services.
