Brands have an opportunity to resonate with Quebec consumers if their marketing strategy adapts to the regional taste in product and media, according to new analysis from CBC & Radio-Canada Media Solutions.

Why localization matters

Québec’s economy and sizable population represent an opportunity for brands, but exporting approaches from other markets is unlikely to deliver success. Simply translating ads from English to French, for instance, is not going to maximize advertising impact.