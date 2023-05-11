You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
WARC Talks: 3 in 15 – The Future of Measurement
In this episode of the WARC Podcast David Tiltman, WARC’s SVP Content, is joined by Paul Stringer, Managing Editor of Research and Insight, to talk about WARC’s new ‘The Future of Measurement’ report. The pair discuss the renaissance of marketing mix modelling, cross-media measurement and growing pains in retail media.
Listen to the full episode here
Timestamps
01:27 – Why are we looking at measurement?
03:06 – The renaissance of marketing mix modelling.
14:37 – Cross-media measurement.
20:39 – The growing pains in retail media.
What brands need to know about working with creators
What brands need to know about working with creators
Content creators can help brands keep pace as new behaviours, cultural norms and tech change the digital experience, but at the same time brands need to be alert to potential new competitive threats from the emergence of creator packaged goods, according to latest WARC Guide .
The WARC Guide to working with creators highlights some of the opportunities and challenges for brands in engaging with creators, as well as offering practical advice for successful creator collaborations.
Why it matters
The influence creators have through their communities is a powerful new dynamic for brands to navigate. Creator content boosts brand advocacy and credibility beyond social media; brands should consider repurposing creator content across the entire customer journey.
Takeaways
- The creator opportunity is driven by several overlapping trends including generational differences in media consumption, growth of diverse social platforms, seamless technology for content creation and e-commerce, and consumers’ desire for authenticity and community.
- The rise of creator-owned media means that brands should go beyond using creators to distribute content and actively co-create with them and support the creator’s community.
- The sourcing of content creators should be based on relevance and audience interests, not their follower count; benchmark them against quantitative and qualitative metrics.
- Creators are experts and work most effectively when brands give them creative freedom to produce authentic content they are passionate about.
WARC subscribers can access the full report here.
Canadian brands skew toward social channel campaigns
Marketers in Canada have recently become over reliant on social channels and are under-investing in TV, according to a study of Canada submissions to the Effie Awards.
Why it matters
Media decisions, especially choosing how much to invest in TV, can affect a campaign’s level of effectiveness, with successful campaigns leading to growth over the long term. As a result, developing a strong TV strategy can offer brands profitability and protection amid ongoing economic uncertainty.
Takeaways
The many factors influencing brand safety and suitability
The many factors influencing brand safety and suitability
Content adjacency – the placement of an ad alongside specific content – is only the starting point of a safety and suitability strategy: advertisers must also consider the message conveyed, the audience perception of the ad, and the brand’s own sensitivities.
That's according to DoubleVerify’s “Factors That Influence Brand Safety and Suitability”, a survey* of over 19,000 participants across 17 countries.
Why it matters
Brands seeking to take advantage of new channels to reach new audiences can protect their brand equity by noting that geography plays a significant role in the perception of suitability, while demographics influence consumer sensitivity to the brand message and content alignment.
Takeaways
- Brand messages and content alignment change perception, with some being more appropriate for specific content categories.
- A healthcare ad displayed beside low-risk adult/sexual content is deemed suitable by 44% of respondents.
- In contrast, an alcohol ad appearing in the same context is rated unsuitable by 48% of respondents.
- Geography plays a big role in perception of suitability – medium-risk alcohol content was rated suitable in France and Indonesia; but the same stimulus was placed in the most unsuitable category in India and Vietnam.
- Demographics influence consumer sensitivity – older respondents, those in rural areas and women, were more sensitive in general.
- Consumers 65+ were, on average, 17% more likely to rate content as “unsuitable” when compared to the youngest demographic.
- Younger respondents expressed a more favorable response to all tested stimuli: medium-risk adult/sexual content (24% more suitable), celebrity gossip (29%) vs an older demographic.
- Globally, men found ads alongside all content types more suitable, rating content 8% more suitable and 4% less unsuitable than women.
Key quote
“By embracing a more holistic approach to brand safety and suitability, brands can not only maintain their reputation and integrity but also ensure that their advertising efforts resonate with the target audience and deliver the desired results” – Mark Zagorski, CEO, DoubleVerify.
*The survey, conducted in collaboration with Publicis Media and Kraft Heinz, Reckitt and Comcast, helps advertisers around the world better understand the factors they should consider as they seek a more holistic and nuanced approach to brand safety and suitability.
Instacart and Walmart’s ad growth hint at a deeper trend
Instacart and Walmart’s ad growth hint at a deeper trend
Retail media is on the rise, with US retail heavyweight Walmart posting yet another quarter of robust advertising growth that chimes with reports that lockdown phenom Instacart is hoovering up similar growth in the market.
Why it matters
Amid the hype around AI in marketing, there’s a much more tangible trend now capturing much of the market. Retail media is set to be the fastest growing channel this year with a total market growth of 10.1%, and currently worth a fifth of the global online ad market.
Much of this has historically gone the way of Amazon, which is set to capture 35% of total channel spend this year. However, it appears that rivals are gaining and potentially outgrowing the e-commerce titan in a medium that it has led for years.
Walmart’s consistency
Walmart’s Q1 results show that the company’s advertising services – which are far more profitable than its core retail operation – grew 30% year on year. This continues the growth trend that defined the company’s 2022.
“In the U.S., Walmart Connect advertising sales increased nearly 40% as we experience strong momentum and new advertisers, particularly from marketplace sellers,” said CEO John David Rainey on a call with investors.
Internationally, he added, the ad business was also strong and led by 64% year-on-year growth for Walmex (the company’s Mexico operation) and 50% growth of Flipkart ads in India.
Instacart is turning into an ad company
Instacart, meanwhile, which emerged from the pandemic looking ready for a stock market listing before settling back into building its business, made a reported $740m in advertising revenue – a year on year increase of 30% according to reports from The Information.
Relative to Walmart, this remains a small business, but what it does to the makeup of Instacart’s overall business is staggering: 30% of the startup’s revenue from 2022 came from advertising. It’s a hint at where the company is finding its strength as sales growth slows from its pandemic-era peak.
Instacart CMO Laura Jones recently spoke to WARC about the company’s investment in upper-funnel products, reflecting how retail media networks are now looking beyond performance. “Historically, we've been strong on that point of purchase, but we realized that at the exact moment you’re about to click is not the only moment a decision is being made,” Jones explained.
Sourced from Walmart, Seeking Alpha, The Information, The Wall Street Journal, WARC
Giffgaff embeds sustainability into brand growth
Giffgaff embeds sustainability into brand growth
Giffgaff, a British telco brand, is communicating its clear brand values on sustainability in the UK’s highly competitive mobile phone category to underline its approach to growth, according to a senior executive.
Why it matters
Even as a brand competing on lower-priced services, Giffgaff’s well-articulated brand values and a focus on storytelling has differentiated the brand and moved its market proposition beyond just price.
“The sweet spot that we’re in is that we are great value, but we also have great values,” said Sophie Wheater, chief marketing officer at Giffgaff, at AdWanted’s ‘The Future of Brands’ event in London recently.
Tackling the climate change crisis doesn’t just have to be the domain of brands able to bridge the increased cost that sustainability initiatives can often bring.
“What we’re not doing is asking people to compromise their own values in order to get a product that suits their needs. There is an expectation that there is a premium price tag on trying to align with the values that you have and that isn’t the space that we’re in,” she added.
How Giffgaff is integrating its values into a growth-oriented strategy
- Working to become a BCorp, a certification which measures a company’s entire social and environmental impact and makes a legal commitment by changing its governance structure to be accountable to all stakeholders, not just shareholders.
- Growing the brand in a responsible way, including which metrics the company prioritises.
- Improving the experience of underrepresented groups from a talent perspective.
- Using more vendors and locations on marketing campaigns – for example, filming commercials – to minimise the environmental impact of travel.
“There is this opportunity across the entire business to do good from an environmental and societal perspective. But it can’t just come from marketing, it has to live through the whole business,” Wheater said.
“It’s more about being curious about what is out there, and not being afraid to lean into things and take them a step further than you might have done beyond the campaign that you’re working on.”
[Image: Giffgaff]
Are virtual KOLs the future?
As scandals involving celebrity endorsements and real-life KOLs are becoming commonplace, more marketers in China are choosing to work with avatars as a way to increase control and position themselves for the virtual worlds and metaverse.
Why it matters
What to expect from this year’s upfront
The macroeconomic landscape and ongoing industry measurement debates are causing media agencies and advertisers to proceed with caution during this year’s US upfront, according to research from Advertiser Perceptions.
Why it matters
Every spring in the US, the upfront buying marketplace sees brands commit large sums of their video adspend for the coming year. And although brands say they are not betting as big during the upfront this year, the amount of money that will be spent is still considerable.
Takeaways
How Tyrrells broke free from unprofitable price promotions
How Tyrrells broke free from unprofitable price promotions
Tyrrells, a premium crisp brand owned by KP snacks, broke away from a spiral of price promotions by reinvesting in its brand to regain market share and profitability.
Dan Winslet, global marketing controller, explained the company’s process of building “a brand that matched the quality of [its] products” at Advertising Week Europe.
Why it matters
KP found itself beholden to trade marketing promotions, having bought a once-strong but now-flailing brand. It’s a classic story of underinvestment, echoed by other (once) major brand owners that have experienced a similar fate, leading to an over-reliance on trade marketing and promotion at the point of sale, and competition on price rather than quality.
It’s a bad place to be. A recent Nielsen study found that 84% of price promotions are unprofitable, effectively subsidising existing sales. In the words of Les Binet, promotions are the “crack cocaine of marketing”, as it erodes the brand’s ability to raise prices – a vital effect of marketing in an inflationary environment.
The story
KP snacks acquired crisp brand Tyrrells in 2018, at a time when the brand had swung to a loss and it was chugging along on the latent brand equity of its previous presence, the AWE audience heard.
Kettle, its main competitor in the hand-cooked crisp category, had recently adapted its strategy to compete on volume rather than value; but, for Tyrrells, the economics of a low-price, high-volume strategy simply didn’t stack up and the business was losing money.
- Consumers “loved” the product, with taste tests indicating that the product was well liked but ultimately not worth paying for, Winslet explained.
- This left the brand producing premium crisps on its Herefordshire farm, but without being able to attract the premium pricing that would see the business break even. The brand was in a “race to the bottom”, hooked to the short-term drug of promotions”.
- In 2019, the brand raised its prices by around 30%, and soon lost an almost identical proportion of its sales, largely confirming the Nielsen finding above.
The remedy
Distinctiveness – or the lack thereof – was the real problem between the two major brands in the category, Winslet noted.
In response, the brand resolved to aim for a target market of over-45 buyers but with a much broader consumer appeal. The creative platform would play on the idiosyncratically English vibe of the brand, based around the catchy phrase (and product benefit) of being “Tyrrellbly Tasty”.
Results
Tyrrells was able to grow among the 45-65 age range but with wider appeal, Winslet explained:
- Category market share (premium sharing crisps) grew from 12.6% in 2019 to 15.3% in 2021, surpassing its main competitor.
- Annual sales between 2019 and 2021 grew 40%.
Bottom line
“People are prepared to pay a little bit more for a brand that has a brilliant product and a brilliant equity,” said Winslet.
Reported by SPT at Advertising Week Europe
CTV consumption surges but so does bot fraud
CTV consumption surges but so does bot fraud
Connected TV consumption is surging and advertising is following – GroupM puts global CTV spend at $19.7bn in 2022 rising to $23.2bn this year and $26.9bn in 2024 – but those figures also make it a prime target for fraud.
DoubleVerify’s 2023 Global Insights Report analysed trends from nearly 5.5 trillion media transactions across over 1,000 customers in nearly 100 countries and found bot fraud on CTV was up 69% in 2022.
Why it matters
As a company focused on authenticating the quality of digital media, DoubleVerify argues that the findings demonstrate the need for always-on verification across channels in order to drive consistent performance.
“When verification is turned off or not applied, an advertiser becomes vulnerable to the swings in quality caused by unpredictable news cycles and increasingly sophisticated fraud schemes,” says Collette Spagnolo, vice president of marketing analytics at DoubleVerify.
Takeaways
- The number of CTV fraud schemes and variants detected annually has tripled since 2020.
- For unprotected advertisers, the risk is significant: unprotected campaigns experienced a fraud rate of 11.2% compared with 0.6% for protected campaigns – a difference of nearly 18x.
- EMEA saw a 15% reduction in fraud/SIVT violations in 2022, but brand suitability violations spiked to 10.6% (a 13% increase from the previous year) – the highest of any region.
B2B businesses leave $1tr of brand value on the table
Almost $1tn of business value is untapped by B2B brands, which lag behind B2C brands in terms of contribution to business value.
That’s according to a new analysis by Brand Finance, which calculates that the world’s top 100 B2B brands account for US$2tn in brand value.
Why it matters
Closing the gap with B2C brands would be worth an additional US$0.9tn in brand value to B2B enterprises. Research finds that the returns of highly branded organisations (i.e. companies with a high brand value to business value ratio) outperform the S&P 500.
How to increase reach by 15% for free!
How to increase reach by 15% for free!
Most brands are missing a trick by failing to include audio descriptions of ads for visually impaired consumers, or closed captions for those with hearing difficulties – yet 15% of the population has some form of these two disabilities.
Why it matters
It’s the stated aim of Procter & Gamble’s chief brand officer to reach 100% of category buyers, so all P&G brands will simply have to be accessible to all consumers. There’s a straightforward business case, with disabled consumers around the world commanding an estimated $8 trillion in spending power. And that’s quite apart from the emotional connections brands can make with consumers who frequently feel left out and unnoticed.
Takeaways
- The cost of adding audio description to an ad is 0.000001% of the total budget, according to Sam Latif, company accessibility leader at P&G, who is herself blind. But for a tiny amount, you potentially reach an additional 2.2 million people in the UK alone, she told an audience at Advertising Week Europe.
- Some 90% of ads are inaccessible but the European Accessibility Act, due to come into force in 2025, will require advertisers and media owners to address these issues.
- Brands can easily track which of their ads are accessible and which media owners offer the necessary capabilities and can include accessibility demands at the briefing stage.
Key quote
“People like me have got money to spend. We’re far more likely to spend money with the brands that are actively seeking to make things equal for us” – Sam Latif, company accessibility leader at Procter & Gamble.
APAC travel: How brands can embrace a world of flux
Travel mindsets in the region are changing in the wake of Covid-19, and understanding the multidimensional traveller is no longer about direct segmentation but an exercise in managing their blended tastes.
Industry professionals will need to find new angles to discover how habits are evolving to prepare for consumers’ return to travel.
Why it matters
Brand in action: How Freo is leading neobanking in India
Brand in action: How Freo is leading neobanking in India
With nearly two million consumers on its platform and an app that has been downloaded more than 20 million times, Freo is the Indian credit-led neobank catering to a vast audience only likely to grow.
Why it matters
The nascent neobanking industry in India is about serving consumers who are generally 'underbanked'. Freo spotted this opportunity and has been able to successfully exploit it, in part by offering its customers the personal experience they had been missing.
Takeaways
- Freo has apps in vernacular languages and offers everything from savings accounts, credit lines, credit cards, gold loans to financial utility and pay later services.
- One recent challenge is fraud but Freo’s risk team intentionally puts more brakes and checkpoints to catch fraudsters.
- While a bank branch serves only a small geographic area, neobanks can serve 80% of use cases for consumers digitally and save them a visit to the banks.
How big is India's middle class?
How big is India's middle class?
As many as one in three of India’s vast population can be described as middle class, according to an Udaipur research firm.
Why it matters
Calculating the size of the Indian middle class is not a straightforward task, with many people not earning enough to pay tax or working in the informal sector. In a population of 1.425 billion, according to the latest UN figures, just 58 million individual tax returns were filed in 2021-22. But the middle class, with its spending power, is a crucial target market for brands seeking to grow.
Takeaways
- Figures from People Research on India’s Consumer Economy (Price), a not-for-profit research firm based in Udaipur that conducts household income surveys, put the total middle class at 432 million.
- But that encompasses a wide range of household income – between 500,000 and 3,000,000 rupees (or from $6,700 to $40,000) a year. Rajesh Shukla, chief executive of Price, says that is enough to “have achieved economic security and be able to indulge in discretionary consumption”.
- A potentially significant group is “aspirers” – those people whose annual household income is just below 500,000 rupees a year and who could soon be moving into the middle class.
Key quote
“The biggest shift will be the move upward of the ‘aspirers’ into the middle class — people who buy not just more of the same, but also more premium and newer categories” – Nikhil Ojha, senior partner with Bain & Co, speaking to the Financial Times.
Sourced from Financial Times
‘Beyond trade’ activities will transform retail
‘Beyond trade’ activities will transform retail
By 2030, retailers will have half of their profits coming from sources like advertising, financial or health services and third-party fulfillment, suggesting that legacy and digital retailers need to explore these new channels for growth.
That’s according to management consulting firm Bain & Company’s report* “How Engine 2 Expansion Can Power the Future of Retail”.
Why it matters
Finding new ways to succeed in the digital world has the promise of overcoming the stagnant growth that brick-and-mortar stores are experiencing. One potential solution is investing in “beyond trade” activity, from retail media to financial services, instead of solely focusing on core retailing activities.
Takeaways
- Ninety percent of total retail revenue came from traditional trade – including buying and selling, trade spend, rental of stores – in 2021.
- By contrast, that percentage will drop to 65% by 2030, Bain predicts, as retailers expand their activities into spaces from advertising to financial services.
- While trade activities accounted for 90% of total profit in 2021, they will only account for 50% of total profit in 2030 as retailers transform their businesses.
*The report is written by Melanie Sanders (Partner, Melbourne), Aaron Cheris (Partner, San Francisco), Shyam Unnikrishnan (Partner, Bengaluru) and Connie Kwok (Expert Partner, Singapore).
Why an always-on mindset is good for upfront strategy
Changing marketer needs are continuing to spark discussions during this year’s upfronts, about media buying shifting to more of an “always-on” model from an “upfront” one, in which media dollars are committed well in advance.
Why it matters
Why is connected TV so hard?
Why is connected TV so hard?
Connected TV is a rich area of advertising delivery that once promised online ad addressability with linear TV’s quality and big screen, but between the complexity of buying to the difficulty of creating an unobtrusive advertising break, CTV is tough but is improving, Advertising Week Europe heard.
Why it matters
There’s a plethora of on-demand video services now available, from broadcaster video-on-demand, subscription video-on-demand, to free ad-supported streaming television (FAST). CTV is a suite of different technologies that is pretty good for the consumer of television who has never had this much choice of programming and subscription, or advertising-supported plans.
However, for the providers that run the platforms to the media buyers dealing with ever more fragmentation, the complexity doesn’t end. And this is partly because the linear TV infrastructure and expertise is so strong that matching these capabilities in connected TV is tough, explains Katie Coteman, GVP and head of advertising and partnerships for the UK and Ireland at the recently merged Warner Bros Discovery.
Warner Brothers Discovery
Scale is at the core of the questions now surrounding this advertising technique, and being at the top of the pile – as much in terms of producing original material as building advertising infrastructure – is vital.
This, explains Coteman, was the logic behind the recent Warner/Discovery merger: “We kind of see the whole streaming industry consolidating over time,” and the merged company wants to be one of the top three. It aims to do this via HBO Max, an ad-supported subscription service.
“We have a lot of ambition in this area,” she adds, but “it’s quite complex; it’s incredibly fragmented.” The way to win, the company believes, is not to have lots of different products – further muddying the water – but to have one “really premium product”.
Market dynamics
More budget, but not yet where it wants to be, especially in the realm of measurement.
“Definitely, there is more budget. And that budget is coming from a variety of different places,” says Coteman, different agencies, different clients, whose budgets are coming to CTV from digital and social spend in a search for reach, as well as some repurposed linear spend and even some first-time TV advertisers.
The recent move by BARB to include TV-fit content in its measurement TV has helped shift the advertising conversation, even if this also serves to underscore how much more blurred the line is among consumers compared to industry watchers. But measurement remains a significant issue, with frequency and audience measurement.
Scale, too, is tough to find and the shift to connected TV devices has made that task harder for the publishers who must now appeal to audiences via a smart TV app rather than a channel to stumble upon – especially when these publishers need to spend so heavily on content.
Access and format
Warner Brothers Discovery sells much of its inventory programmatically, the technique being an increasingly agreed standard for how agencies want to trade. Some quality control stems from higher CPMs.
- While most slots go to regular TV ads, there are opportunities to move into something less like TV, Coteman believes, and posits the use of a pre-roll 90-second format before showing the content ad-free.
- QR codes, now mainstream thanks to the pandemic, are not likely to come to TV advertising, even on CTV – or at least “I really hope not” – however, there are opportunities to activate brand-building ads through pause-screen advertising, which is a significant new opportunity that could open up a sales opportunity.
- Emulating the linear model – sustained as it is by decades of sophistication and expertise – is incredibly tough.
“I’m so glad I’m not a media agency buyer now,” concludes Coteman.
SVP reporting at Advertising Week Europe
Does community building stand up to marketing science?
Despite the enormous growth of the creator economy, now valued at $104.2bn, many marketers believe community building goes against important marketing science, even as some suggest it could be implemented into the marketing mix.
Why it matters
Some creators now command audience sizes greater than TV shows, and huge amounts of money are swirling around the space. People are searching and talking about the creator economy more than ever before, but little comparison has been made between working with creators and existing effectiveness literature.
Vinted and C4 find a perfect partnership
Vinted and C4 find a perfect partnership
Digital long-form content combined with linear TV is working well for Vinted, helping drive top-of-mind awareness for the second-hand buying-and-selling platform.
Background
Vinted sponsors Channel 4’s ‘Hollyoaks’ series, whose viewer demographic and attitudes align with the platform. The brand is also benefiting from verbal product placement within the show, all of which helped add 5 ppts to top-of-mind awareness during the initial sponsorship period. When Vinted wanted to take it further, broadcaster and agency Mindshare came up with the idea of a mashup: a star from the series fronts a makeover show on YouTube, using only preloved items. ‘Second Hand Style Up’ also features a well-known stylist with a large social media following.
Why it matters
The offer from platforms like Vinted is chiming with the mood of the moment: people are increasingly talking about sustainability and the circular economy while at the same time facing a cost-of-living crisis. The crossover between the linear and digital series as well as the talent appearing in both – a TV commercial was filmed from the digital series, for example – knits the sponsorship together in a uniquely rounded way.
Takeaways
- Fast fashion is responsible for 10% of global CO2 emissions; research for Vinted found that buying just one item on the platform can save 1.8kg of CO2 emissions.
- Start with linear TV for reach and engagement, then experiment with other media options to increase the user base. But don’t try to do everything all at once, otherwise it’s hard to isolate cause and effect.
- By adding long-form digital video to its portfolio, the brand has been able to extend its reach and engagement.
- Don’t copy other brands and don’t be afraid to make mistakes. Vinted spent millions in 2018 to little effect and had to regroup; in H2 2020, a revised product offer worked, leading to ‘hyper growth’ in 2021, Vinted’s senior offline specialist Danielius Boltinas told an Advertising Week Europe audience.
Key quote
“We are working with more brands in this way now. We’re really finding this sort of concept is landing with our audiences on social platforms and it’s a growth area” – David Amodio, deputy head of commercial innovation at Channel 4 Studios.
(Image: Second Hand Style Up, YouTube)
Email this content