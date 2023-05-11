Media & communications budgets Canada Channel planning, media mix selection

Marketers in Canada have recently become over reliant on social channels and are under-investing in TV, according to a study of Canada submissions to the Effie Awards.

Why it matters

Media decisions, especially choosing how much to invest in TV, can affect a campaign’s level of effectiveness, with successful campaigns leading to growth over the long term. As a result, developing a strong TV strategy can offer brands profitability and protection amid ongoing economic uncertainty.

Takeaways