Study shows potential for India CTV advertising
13 July 2022
TV & Connected TV effectiveness India

An India brand lift study highlights the potential of CTV advertising in the country, finding a significant impact on brand lift parameters and a good performance across the entire funnel.

Key findings

The study assessed the effects of a CTV ad campaign for a global consumer homeware brand. It reported: 

  • a 19% lift in ad awareness
  • an 11% lift in brand favourability
  • a 10% lift in purchase intent
  • a strengthening of brand attributes among the target audience

Why it matters 

There is huge growth potential for CTV advertising in India, which is projected to have 80 million CTV households by 2025, up fourfold from the current 20 million. Havas Group India CEO Rana Barua sees CTV as “an essential link between the digital and traditional ecosystems”. Additionally, CTV is seen as a premium audience.

Background

Havas Media Group India undertook a brand lift study on CTV – India’s first such study – in collaboration with MiQ, a provider of CTV advertising, and Samsung Ads. The study was conducted by Kantar.

Sourced from Financial Express