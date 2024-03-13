Study sheds light on inaccuracies reported by self-claimed survey respondents | WARC | The Feed

Using customer data Response rates & quality Strategy

Three-quarters of self-claimed respondents to surveys had not actually purchased items in a category they claimed to have bought in, according to recent research from Kroger insights unit 84.51°. That data point – and others from the research – calls into question the accuracy of this widely-used type of data.

Why inaccuracy in survey samples matters

A great deal of marketing research relies on survey participants to accurately recall their shopping habits and behaviors. If those recollections prove inaccurate, they carry a major risk for marketers trying to glean both accurate and actionable insights. 84.51°, which benefits from a trove...