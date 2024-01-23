Stubborn inflation points to brands' role in wider volatility | WARC | The Feed
Stubborn inflation points to brands' role in wider volatility
Companies have not only been able to pass on price rises to their customers, but have become very good at it, with officials now worrying that this will maintain inflation rather than ease it.
The concern comes as major FMCG firms report quarterly earnings, with US giant P&G reporting a 3% increase in net sales for Q2 2024, driven by a 4% increase from higher pricing (albeit with 1% drag from volume decreases).
Around the FMCG space, analysts expect price mix to start to decline, as seen recently with Conagra Brands’ price mix metric dipping below zero: a signal that customers are cutting back from its brands.
Why inflation matters
No longer an unfamiliar economic state, inflation – or more specifically the rising cost of living putting pressure on people’s wallets – is set to be a major factor in the many elections that two billion people around the world will take part in.
To a great extent, the issue of elections for many marketers is that just being heard will be much harder; but a deeper effect may come from what brands are doing to show they understand that times are financially hard. Or that they play a role in inflation which is causing people very real problems, an outcome that could find expression in politically volatile ways.
Inflation may have eased but prices remain high
Brands have generally proved very good at raising prices, partly through macro factors but also through individual tactics. Though numerous FMCG companies have noted that price increases will slow in their comments to investors and analysts, this does not mean that they will quickly start to come down.
- Yet, for manufacturers or brands, many of their input costs continue to run high. And in a tussle with retailers over pricing, it appears that brands currently have an advantage.
- The evidence lies in categories that had typically seen stable pricing thanks to retailers’ power over the market, but these are now beginning to creep up as the balance of power shifts to the brands.
And they’re not coming down soon
Companies “only plan to raise prices once, not multiple times,” said Thomas Barkin, president of the Richmond Fed, in comments to the Financial Times. “But it’s still there.”
In effect, his view is that not everyone can win. Consumers have to cut spending in order for central banks to see that cuts to interest rates might be appropriate. But then less spending is bad for brands. Either way, retailers – which have tended to see slimmer margins or brisk business of their private label products – find themselves squeezed as consumers seek value.
Politically, this could drive many voters toward radical promises, but it’s also important to note the finding of an FT Michigan Ross poll: 57% of US respondents agree that major corporations are taking advantage, compared to 40% who believe government policy factors are to blame. Some metrics point to rising consumer sentiment, but a sense of higher prices is undeniable.
Sourced from P&G, Wall Street Journal, FT, NY Times
