Strong brands key to solving sustainability's pricing issue | WARC | The Feed

Sustainability Environmental & social issues Pricing strategy

With sustainable products often more expensive, marketers need to ensure that income is not an exclusionary factor in promoting sustainable and green behaviours that will have wider societal benefit.

Why it matters

Price is holding back 'green' from going mainstream. According to a study by Deloitte, 52% of consumers are yet to create a more sustainable lifestyle due to the cost of eco-friendly alternatives, and a slightly higher percentage of people wouldn’t hesitate to switch – if products were more affordable.