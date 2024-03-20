Streaming’s content conundrum | WARC | The Feed
Streaming’s content conundrum
How much content should a streaming platform offer? The contrasting experiences of Netflix and Apple TV+ suggest there’s no easy answer.
The latest ScreenThink report from research consultancy MTM uncovers changing consumer behaviour in the UK and highlights the growth of “subscription-cycling”.
Key findings
- Netflix has achieved a 10% increase in paying subscribers, from 60% to 70% of total users with its crackdown on password sharing.
- At the same time, 60% of Netflix users also reported experiencing content fatigue – suggesting even a huge library of 8,000 pieces of content can’t entirely prevent churn.
- Apple TV+, with 500 titles, is experiencing the problem from the other end, as viewers are attracted by prestige originals but churn quickly after consuming these.
- A quarter (26%) of users and lapsed users of Apple TV+ report subscription-cycling in the last six months; and 34% of current users say they are very likely to cancel their subscription in the next six months.
- A growing number of viewers (12.5%) are comfortable subscribing to and unsubscribing from SVOD services on a short-term basis, treating them more like a utility than a long-term commitment.
Why streaming trends matter
Viewers are increasingly cost-conscious and open to alternatives, so SVOD platforms need to demonstrate clear value beyond simply offering a large content library, points out ScreenThink’s Philippe Epailly. This could include user experience, content curation, and new pricing models such as ad-supported tiers, although these will need to strike a careful balance between ad load and user experience.
Sourced from MTM
