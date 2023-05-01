Streaming TV is most-watched form of TV in the Nordics | WARC | The Feed
Streaming TV is most-watched form of TV in the Nordics
More than three-quarters (78%) of TV viewers in the Nordics are watching streaming TV – television content streamed via the internet on any device – which is now the most-watched form of TV in Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden.
That’s according to a study by adtech company Magnite on the rise of streaming TV in the Nordics.
Why it matters
There’s widespread appetite for ad-supported content: 77% overall show an inclination toward such content, while a majority (64%) of streamers who pay for an ad-free experience said they would use a new, free or reduced-cost ad-based streaming service in the future.
Key findings
- Two-thirds (67%) of those who only watch ad-supported streaming and no other form of TV said they are satisfied with the amount of ads they see.
- Three-quarters (77%) of ad-supported streamers trust ads on TV while only 39% of social media users trust ads on social media.
- Seven in 10 (72%) ad-supported streamers are more likely to make a purchase from a brand that they have engaged with across multiple devices.
Key quote
“Ad-supported options will likely be a growth driver of streaming TV in the region as consumers display an acceptance of the value exchange of ads and a preference for ad-supported content” – Natasha Westlund, Head of Nordics at Magnite.
Sourced from Magnite
