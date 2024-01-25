Streaming media and the influence of culture | WARC | The Feed

TV channels, services, programmes Video on demand Cultural influences & values

Culture is about ideas, customs and behaviours that connect everyone - it’s not just a nationality or geographic location - and streaming platforms can capitalise on it to better understand local market needs, create long-term growth, and reach audiences across different regions.

Why culture matters

Creating content that connects with a global audience is difficult. Streaming platforms that focus on cultural understanding, diversity and audience insights can drive audience engagement and content relevance, thereby enhancing business revenue.

