Home The Feed
Your selections:

Streaming media and the influence of culture | WARC | The Feed

The Feed

Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.

Streaming media and the influence of culture
25 January 2024
Streaming media and the influence of culture
TV channels, services, programmes Video on demand Cultural influences & values

Culture is about ideas, customs and behaviours that connect everyone - it’s not just a nationality or geographic location - and streaming platforms can capitalise on it to better understand local market needs, create long-term growth, and reach audiences across different regions.

Why culture matters

Creating content that connects with a global audience is difficult. Streaming platforms that focus on cultural understanding, diversity and audience insights can drive audience engagement and content relevance, thereby enhancing business revenue.

Takeaways
  • Authentic on-screen representation inspires audiences, breaks down barriers and exposes new ideas or customs to the world.
  • Employing a diverse cast/production team,...

This content is for subscribers only.

Sign in or book a demo to continue reading WARC’s unbiased, evidence-based insights that save you time and help you make marketing choices that work.

Become a member Sign in