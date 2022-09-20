Viewability Australia Attention

Longstanding ad metrics like impressions and viewability are not reliable currency; what marketers really need, according to Amplified’s Karen Nelson-Field and Carole Lydon, is an attention game plan.

Why it matters

The discrepancy between the viewability and attention metrics means impressions fail as a currency but systematic view patterns, called attention shapes, show us how people are watching and they will inform the future of attention prediction.

Takeaways