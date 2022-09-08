You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Future of Strategy 2022: vital skills and worrying shortages
WARC’s Future of Strategy survey finds that, in a tumultuous world, strategists continue to gain influence, but talent shortages are a major concern for the profession. Here’s what you need to know.
Why it matters
From the COVID crisis through to today’s economic environment, uncertainty necessitates strategists.
Strategists’ generalist abilities stand out, as the report describes clients in need of professionals that can simplify, integrate, think big-picture, and address issues outside traditional marketing and move into new areas like responses to climate change.
Method
These findings are based on the tenth edition of the annual study, taking in responses from over 700 client- and agency-side strategists, as well as 12 in-depth interviews with strategy leaders.
The report examines “how strategy careers are evolving, the biggest topics impacting the function and what strategists need to do to meet high client expectations in an uncertain world”, explains Anna Hamill, Senior Editor - Brands, WARC.
Five ideas you need to know
- Tumult keeps strategists in demand. Though the pandemic might have ended, the upheaval has not. Respondents feel optimistic about the value and influence they can bring both to their clients and agencies.
- Agencies struggle in talent war against deep-pocketed competitors. Continuing a years-long trend, but with additional urgency, 46% of strategists are concerned about being able to find the right talent at a time when a majority (57%) report that they plan to hire to fill current gaps. Just 30% expect their next strategy role to be in an agency.
- Thinking beyond marketing and about the business’s performance. Versus last year, 49% of strategists report working on upstream business problems with their clients as the discipline’s biggest opportunity – a ten percentage point increase on 2021’s results. But other questions are being asked too: a significant majority of strategists expect sustainability (82%) and DEI considerations (70%) to be more visible in client marketing strategies and briefs.
- Strategists brace for cost-of-living crisis. Eighty-six percent of respondents anticipate the cost-of-living crisis will have a significant or transformative impact in the next year and 69% believe that it will be at the centre of marketing communications. However, the extent of concern depends on the region. In North America – which has a more optimistic mid-term economic outlook than Europe – just 50% of respondents believe that cost-of-living concerns will be more visible in client briefs, compared to 79% in Europe and 69% in APAC.
- Diversity, equity, and inclusion needs work. Both at a client and at an agency level, challenges remain in this area with agencies continuing to lack internal diversity while clients struggle to deliver DEI agendas.
Go further
Expert commentary from leading strategists, who include Joyce Ling of Wunderman Thompson China, Aki Spicer of Leo Burnett Chicago, Anush Prabhu of MediaCom, James Honda-Pinder of We Are Social, Mehak Jaini of 22feet Tribal Worldwide, Eunice Tan of The Secret Little Agency and Nick Myers of OLIVER Agency, is available to read here.
The full Future of Strategy 2022 report which includes quantitative and qualitative data analysis and advice, is available to WARC subscribers.
A Future of Strategy podcast will be released mid-October.
John Lewis, the ‘moment economy’ and what it all means
John Lewis and Partners, retailer to the British middle class, has identified a shift in consumer attitudes and behaviour away from big experiences and toward providing value in the day-to-day – it is both a reflection of where waves of challenges, COVID and energy prices among them, and the core of the firm’s new strategic direction.
Why it matters
Birthdays, dinner parties, garden gatherings all form part of a trend that John Lewis sees in people anchoring their lives around everyday, often domestic, pleasures rather than major events or holidays.
While velour tracksuits are “taking a breather”, according to the release, hinting that some normality has returned, there are hard times ahead, and that we’ll likely continue to spend a lot of time at home.
Similarly, buried in the research and platform launch is an enhanced focus on the retailer’s own private label items along with a notably value-focussed range in ANYDAY.
What’s happening
Effectively, John Lewis has a new brand platform – “For all life’s moments” – and as one of the best-loved advertisers in the country has put out a typically tender ad about parenthood.
It also notes in its research, based on a 5,000-person survey along with its own shopping data, a handful of interesting trends:
- More time in nature: Sales of paddleboards and changing robes are up 58%. People are now into wild swimming.
- Mondays and Fridays are home days: coffee accessories are up 46% while blazers and formal shoes are up 75% and 93% respectively.
- Garden fun: BBQs up 175% and pizza ovens are up 62%. The pandemic-era plant craze has become more practical as 61% of respondents intend to grow their own food.
- Weddings were back: hats were up 168%, occasion shoes 38% and bridesmaid dresses 19%.
What it means
Ultimately, it’s about how it changes what it will sell:
- The brand will focus on its own brand collections from furniture to clothes.
- Store design will be “reimagine[d]” around a more IKEA-style life-like moments.
- It will expand its value ANYDAY range.
Can it pull this off? As a smart op-ed in the FT noted, the company appears to have sensed a development of the lipstick effect of small luxuries in times of crisis and an opportunity to sell lower value items at a greater frequency.
But it also might open up a segment of customers that would have done their homeware shopping at IKEA, offering a perception of high quality built through its strong brand and an accessible, city-centre store footprint. It’s unlikely to signal a revolution, but it’s an interesting signal of what might be to come.
Sourced from John Lewis, WARC
The metaverse as iPhone 1
There’s a degree of cynicism in some quarters about the metaverse, which has arguably been overhyped, but brands need to think of 2022 as being akin to 2007 and the launch of the iPhone: it’s the beginning of the change, not the change itself.
So says Ian Edwards, Global Connections Planning Director at Meta. And remember, he adds, there’s more to the metaverse than just virtual reality. “There will be lots of different interconnected experiences that can be accessed by lots of different devices and accessed with anyone, anywhere,” he told an online event hosted by Instagram.
What it means
“There is significant room for improvement in how we currently connect to our devices,” Edwards says: the future he holds out is one where instead of standing and staring down at our phones, we’ll be able to look up and step into an immersive world. “The implications are going to be profound and impact and touch almost every aspect of our lives.”
Inter-operability will be core to scaling the metaverse and that will eventually lead to, in Edwards’ example, someone in a virtual space being able to play table tennis with someone in the real world.
Where the metaverse is heading
- Experiential marketing at scale. Already brands are translating the physical world into the virtual (e.g. fashion brands) and widespread adoption of the metaverse is likely to transform experiential marketing thanks to the ability to provide experiences at scale at a greatly reduced cost.
- The building of community. The metaverse is inherently social and brands will be able to bring their communities together in novel ways (e.g. Wendy's basketball-themed execution for March Madness in the US).
- Practical use of AR. Augmented reality is putting brands in people's lives in new ways – think Made.com and IKEA enabling people to see what furniture will look like in their own homes before buying. Edwards claims that such efforts can have a significant impact on metrics like consideration as well as driving conversion and sales.
- The creation of intangible products. People can already purchase products from brands that they can wear on their avatars. They can also purchase NFTs that will increasingly give them access to exclusive experiences.
The big idea
While we’re still a decade or more away from any fully realised vision of the metaverse, some of what is being done today will persist.
Brands need to start thinking now about how they can experiment with this new environment and the creators they might partner with and to imagine the possibilities for their business.
BEC
Super Bowl ad sales hint at commercial confidence
The rights-holder to next year’s Super Bowl says that 95% of its commercial inventory for the game has been sold at a time when ad budgets are under scrutiny.
Why it matters
It’s a continued vote of confidence in the biggest linear TV appointment viewing occasion in the US, and marketers appear willing to bet that the high reach and attention will be worth the high prices. However, it is possible to exploit the occasion in other ways.
It’s also a hint at the growing economic optimism in the US, which has shown a regional variance from many other parts of the world which are seeing consumers cut back spending.
Read the full breakdown of WARC Best Practice on Super Bowl advertising.
What’s going on
The Wall Street Journal reports that both the Super Bowl’s broadcaster, Fox, has sold the vast majority of inventory for the biggest game in the season.
Meanwhile, both Fox and fellow NFL broadcaster say they have sold over 90% of inventory for the season, which has just begun. That’s about ten percentage points up on this stage of 2021.
The news chimes with WARC figures from late last month that forecast continued (if globally slowing) growth, as most categories plan to continue spending plans. Meanwhile, enhanced digital offerings from broadcasters see BVOD (broadcaster video on demand) advertising rising 5.2% next year – ahead of the total advertising market.
Sourced from WSJ, WARC
The cancel culture triad: The marketing perspective from consumer, celebrity and brand
The phenomenon of cancel culture is widespread but what does it mean in a marketing context and what are the practical implications for protecting celebrities and brands from cancel episodes? Writing in the Journal of Strategic Marketing, three Australian academics explore what brands and marketers can do.
Why it matters
Overcoming the barriers to creativity
Overcoming the barriers to creativity
Client-side marketers recognise the power of creativity to deliver more effective marketing, but many find things get in the way of that, including risk-averse cultures, a short-term-focus and a plethora of decision makers.
That’s according to new research* from the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) which reveals a huge disconnect among those client-side marketers who recognise creativity as a marketing ‘super-power’ (82%) and the much smaller number who regard it as business critical (28%).
Comms assessment
Self-evaluation of their communications ( 640 senior client-side marketers in 34 different markets) revealed that:
- 8% saw them being ‘iconic and a cultural talking point’
- 22% saw them as ‘compelling and contagious’
- 42%, saw them in the middle of the scale as ‘original and impactful’
- 27% saw them as ‘practical and promotional’
- 1% identified their comms as ‘wasteful and confused’.
The barriers to creativity
- Risk-averse culture (cited by 51% of respondents)
- Short-term-focus (48%)
- Having too many decision makers (44%)
- Reductions in budgets (40%)
- Talent shortage within the organisation (23%)
- Over-emphasis on data and analytics (21%),
- Investment shifting towards digital channels (17%)
- Ever-more tightly defined audiences (9%).
Seven ways to boost creative performance
- Better briefing. A good brief doesn’t need to be long but it does need to be well thought through and written in the context of trust and transparency between client and collaborators.
- Park discomfort. Does the work deliver against the brief provided? Will it connect with consumers and encourage them to act even though the execution may be pushing your comfort levels?
- Strong culture, better capabilities. Improving core capabilities in briefing and creative evaluation means that results will be quickly realised.
- Think brand value. CMOs have a duty of care over the brand they are overseeing. KPIs should monitor not only short-term activities but long-term brand perceptions..
- Alignment can be the death of creativity. Over layering in decision making slows outputs and waters down their differentiation. Put a simplified RACI in place within your teams and be clear who the ultimate decision maker is.
- Don’t dismiss awards. Evidence suggests highly awarded creative outperforms as a driver of growth.
- Better client, better work. Agencies are not ‘suppliers’ – they’re vital partners that enhance your marketing mix. Strive to be the brand that creatives fight to work on.
*Clients and Creativity, produced in collaboration with Contagious and The Observatory International, focuses specifically on clients’ roles and the part they can play in tackling the decline of creativity in marketing and advertising.
Sourced from WFA
Instagram to scale back shopping features in ad drive
The Meta-owned social network will shift its shopping page to a less personalised version and align the section’s goals more closely with a ‘north star’ of advertising revenue, reports suggest.
Why it matters
The move reflects a broader turn away from commerce – which is surprising given many other platforms and retailers’ eyes filled with dollar signs at its mere mention – and toward “a new northstar and goals for the commerce organization that are more directly tied to advertising revenue for Meta,” according to an earlier memo.
It’s important to remember that shopping features are free to use, unless businesses use Facebook’s Checkout feature to take payments – in which case they’ll pay 5%. It makes sense in times of financial difficulty to restrict what you’re giving away.
What’s going on
First reported by The Information, which obtained an internal memo sent to staff on Tuesday, that a public test of the new ‘Tab Lite’ features will begin as soon as Wednesday with the potential for the Shopping page as it currently exists to disappear and be replaced.
It’s important to remember that among Instagram’s numerous shopping features there are plenty that carry an advertising element, and therefore a revenue opportunity for the company.
Both Instagram and TikTok have struggled to gain traction for shopping features and successfully move from upper-funnel discovery to lower-funnel conversion (forgive the funnel term).
The news comes as Meta experiences its most difficult year to date following the hit to its revenues brought on by Apple’s new privacy features last spring, which it blamed for its for some of its financial woes. In response, the Verge reported late last month, the company would explore “possible paid features” across its suite of apps – Instagram among them.
See a round-up of all our best practice on Instagram marketing here.
Sourced from The Information, WARC, Instagram, The Verge
E-wallet target: Indonesia’s digitally-savvy Gen Z
More than a third of Indonesian Gen Zers have installed an e-wallet application on their mobile phone, but advertisers and marketers need to understand who exactly are the main users among this new generation of spenders and what are the channels they prefer.
Why it matters
An aging population displays ‘consumer inertia’
While the disruption of tech companies and the new business opportunities that have subsequently emerged have been much discussed in recent years, a less observed phenomenon has been that of consumer inertia – one which actively discourages the creation of new businesses.
What is consumer inertia?
Wharton finance professor Gideon Bornstein defines it, in his paper Entry and Profits in an Aging Economy: The Role of Consumer Inertia, as “the tendency of consumers to choose the same products over time for reasons other than the fundamental attributes of those products”. Older consumers tend to stick with what they know, leading to fewer new businesses entering a market and the incumbents being able to charge higher prices and accrue higher aggregate profits.
Younger households (age 20–34), however, display significantly less consumer inertia than any other age group across more than 95% of the product groups Bornstein studied. A young household is, on average, about 20 percentage points more likely “to re-optimize its product choice” relative to older age groups, he found.
What it means
Bornstein’s focus is on company creation but there are clearly implications for marketers. If they’re at an existing, established brand, they have a potential loyal base of customers among older Americans, who are reluctant to change even if the price of alternatives is lower. That’s a strong position in a cost-of-living crisis.
Marketers promoting new companies and products first and foremost need a customer base, which takes some time to establish. Bornstein’s research indicates their efforts should be focused on young households (they likely were already, but here’s another justification).
Further, some categories have “a relatively more inertial consumer base” and so display lower entry rates of new firms: carbonated beverages, for example, has a high degree of consumer inertia as consumers stick to Coke or Pepsi.
The big idea
“If there were a way to nudge some consumers and say, ‘Here are the options that you have – you can actually get a better deal,’ it could potentially increase the degree of competition, and it can have implications for pricing by firms and for the efficiency of the market” – Gideon Bornstein, The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, speaking to Knowledge at Wharton.
Sourced from Knowledge at Wharton
Sustainability: who cares and what matters?
Sustainability questions remain front-and-centre for business, but new studies shed light on both the ways in which we underestimate the popularity of such measures and the effectiveness of an increasingly popular, pragmatic response: plant-based meat.
Why it matters
The climate crisis is a huge problem, but it remains politically contentious even if the reality is far less fraught. Doubts have always played a big part in halting action.
This is a major conversation in advertising as brands weigh whether talking about climate credentials (and hopefully spurring action through acting on them) is the right thing to do.
Well, here are a couple of stats we think might help you out.
What people think
Americans tend to think that climate action is unpopular, even if they support it.
In an interesting study published in Nature Communications, researchers looked at what people think other people think about climate change, by asking respondents to judge the public popularity of legislative measures, including the Green New Deal or Carbon, to tackle the crisis.
Across the 6,000 respondents, most believed that only a minority of Americans (37%-43%) want action, in contrast to the between 66% and 80% of that actually do want action.
The trouble is that “People conform to their perception of social norms, even when those perceptions are wrong,” explains Gregg Sparkman, professor of psychology at Boston College, speaking to Grist, which reported the study. This, he adds, can result in a “spiral of silence”, in which people limit what they express based on their understanding of social norms – even if that understanding is incorrect. This should also go for mentions of climate in advertising – it’s more popular than you think.
The effectiveness of commercial actions
The conversation around plant-based meat comes from a noble aim pragmatically addressed: rather than convincing the world (including developing countries that are only just starting to eat meat at a regular frequency like the West has done for decades) to go vegetarian or vegan, we may do better to replace meat while keeping its prestige.
But the methods that companies like Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat use to build plant-based meats from the protein-up require a huge amount of processing. But how much?
While both Impossible and Beyond have done their own studies (just 11% and 10% of emissions versus animal meat, respectively), some independent research is emerging.
Ars Technica reports that Johns Hopkins University researchers have brought together a literature review of the (relatively few) available published reports which have found that plant-based meats emit just a fraction of the gas for the same amount of protein:
- 7% of the emissions required to produce beef
- 57% of the emissions to produce pork
- 37% of the emissions to produce chicken.
There were also significant water savings:
- 23% that of beef
- 11% that of pork
- 24% that of chicken
And land savings (vital if we’re ever to reclaim the huge swath of carbon-capturing forest we’ve already lost):
- 2% that of beef
- 18% that of pork
- 23% that of chicken
In addition, plant-based milks – often questioned for their water use – are also far better:
- Soy milk uses just 7% of the land and 4% of the water of animal milk prodution while emitting under a third of greenhouse gasses.
- Oat milk uses just 8% of the land and water and just 29% of greenhouse gases.
Almond milk is more troublesome. While it uses just 59% of the water it takes to farm animal milk, if you start comparing equivalent amount of protein, it uses more water and emits more gas.
Sourced from Grist, Ars Technica
‘Now you’re just annoying me’ – influencer fatigue sets in
The aspirational lifestyle displayed by many influencers might have made sense during the good times, but during a cost-of-living crisis it is proving a turn-off for many Gen Z consumers across the UK, new research finds.
Takeaways
- Forty-four percent of Gen Z say the cash-rich lifestyles of influencers amidst the cost-of-living crisis infuriates them, according to data from Room Unlocked, a platform focused on authentic relationships between brands and influencers.
- The same proportion (44%) say that comparing their lives to the unrepresentative lives of content creators has a negative effect on their mental health.
- British influencers are among the best-paid in the world, pocketing £117.48 an hour, or £137,000 a year if they worked full-time, according to data from Adobe.
Why it matters
Influencer marketing is here to stay but it’s in a constant state of evolution as it matures and starts to shift into social commerce. But having apparently well-off influencers attempting to sell products directly might not be the best play for brands, as the gap widens between the experience of those influencers and their followers.
What do to
“The most aware influencers will now blend their aspirational lifestyles with the support of causes that they genuinely care about,” says Alex Payne, CEO and co-founder of Room Unlocked. “Audiences are more aware than ever to incongruous collaborations, but they are also more demanding that the people they follow lead in more ways than one.”
Read more on the evolving relationship between marketers and influencers in WARC’s new report, produced in partnership with Impact.com: Aligning marketers and influencers: Shifting perspectives on influencer marketing across the funnel.
Sourced from Room Unlocked
E-commerce growth in China slows to 9.1%
Research from Insider Intelligence has forecast China’s 2022 e-commerce sales to grow at their slowest pace since 2008, in a sign of broader economic troubles in the largest e-commerce market on the planet.
Why it matters
It’s important to remember that the competitive set is difficult to match – for a long time, China’s economy was used to retail sales growing by an average of 12% per month, according to the Wall Street Journal.
In an online shopping economy worth $6.1 trillion – one that would presumably grow at an accelerated pace given the ongoing zero Covid policy in the country which has continued to lock down regularly – it’s surprising to see such trepidation.
Deeper troubles
What it suggests is not that the fundamental utility of e-commerce no longer makes sense to people, but rather that it’s a sign of economic attitudes as people hold back on discretionary purchases at a time of broader economic woes: the property market has dipped, inflation begins to take hold and wages can’t keep up.
Who wins?
It appears that more aggressive competitors are selling more (even if that may not be a long-term recipe for profitability). Pinduoduo’s value offering has spurred sales growth of 36%.
Where e-commerce excels appears to be in grocery which has continued its fast growth (albeit a little slower). Generally, consumption patterns reflect ongoing lockdown situations: food, household, personal care, fitness, pet, home improvement, and even camping categories have all done well, while fashion has struggled.
Giants struggle to maintain stellar performance
E-commerce giants have felt the pinch, with Alibaba’s June results showing a 1% dip in China sales, while rival JD.com saw growth slow to just 5.4%. It’s worth pointing out that both these firms dwarf Pinduoduo’s sales. Alibaba remains the biggest and likely the strongest brand in the space.
Sourced from The Wall Street Journal, WARC
Understanding the challenge of ethical AI: how to avoid being racist, sexist or ageist
Brands need to overcome biased outcomes in marketing and to be especially alert to the unintended biases that can creep into artificial intelligence and that can spell risk for business; three strategy executives from Initiative APAC explain how to tackle the issue.
Why it matters
How Adyen delivers e-wallet insights for APAC marketers
What makes payments data different from other types of data that marketers have at their disposal? WARC speaks to Adyen’s Priyanka Gargav about how the payments revolution in Southeast Asia is transforming the way brands approach marketing strategy.
Context
Six out of ten people in Southeast Asia are either unbanked or underbanked. The launch of e-wallets allows them to be part of the new digital economy that is taking over the region. The use cases vary per country, but the change is undeniable. It is expected that the usage of these will grow three-fold in the next five years in Southeast Asia.
Key insights
- E-wallets are the front-end interaction with the customer; for marketing, each cashless payment can be an insight.
- When customers provide data, they expect brands to remember who they are and give the right personalised experience.
- The payments revolutions will change how marketers think about loyalty and they must now consistently interact with consumers.
The future of metaverse innovation in APAC: Why culture is important
It is important for brands in the metaverse to be aware of cultural nuances in order to create virtual experiences for consumers that add on to, not take away from, the real world, the Meta Festival 2022 heard.
Why it matters
The metaverse can help brands build communities in real time, with metaverse brands stimulating real world interactions to create more connections and selling opportunities for marketers.
Takeaways
Apple ad business set to rapidly expand digital ad staff
Hundreds of job adverts hint at the iPhone maker’s plans to supercharge its digital advertising business, with current listings likely to double the department’s staff.
Why it matters
Many of the engineering jobs available at the company in this “incredibly fast-growing” area of the business, per one ad, are focused on building both supply- and demand-side platforms, which are the tools necessary to buy and sell ads across the iPhone ecosystem on different exchanges. Effectively, there are ever more places where clients can buy advertising, and the platform business suggests opportunities will only increase.
It follows last year’s adoption of Ad Tracking Transparency features that have curtailed the ability of advertising-funded apps and services like Facebook and Twitter to track users across the online environment. In this space, it has stepped up its advertising business and this latest news reflects the initial scale of the ambition that has begun to take shape in reports.
What’s going on
The Financial Times brings together current LinkedIn data, suggesting 250 current staff members on its platforms team, with open ads for as many as 216 new roles, reflecting an ambition to double the scale of the operation.
- Critics point out that given the company’s current, relatively small ad revenue levels, it would be extremely tough to take on well-resourced, more mature competitors without first taking advantage of its position.
- Some see the firm’s new plans as something of a U-turn, following a longstanding resistance to personal-information fuelled advertising on its platforms that has contributed to its public stance and, quite possibly, its long-term market share gains.
- Finally, it reflects a broader shift in which a privacy-centric mood has chimed with a technical realignment away from third-party cookies and toward first-party data “walled gardens”. Here, Apple has a colossal trove and some of the strongest walls you could imagine.
Sourced from the Financial Times, WARC
Brands can plan for a frugal Christmas
Consumers are preparing themselves for a frugal Christmas, playing down expectations, reining in spending and forgoing traditional indulgence, according to a new report* from Mindshare.
Concerns about affordability are on the rise across all income groups
- Just a quarter of respondents are feeling positive about the festive season – down almost 25% on the same time last year.
- The number of people feeling very negative about Christmas (14%) is almost five times higher than this time last year.
- Four in ten Brits are worried about affording Christmas this year as the cost-of-living crisis bites; three in ten expect to rely on credit cards more than in previous years.
- The 35-54 age group is most likely to be concerned, with over half worried about covering the cost of the festive season.
- Around three quarters of all respondents intend to prioritise saving over splurging (78%), to stay in rather than go out (79%) , and to hold back rather than indulge themselves (74%).
Consumers will make the best of it
- Two thirds (67%) say they won’t be asking for much this Christmas while six in ten (59%) want to make sure their kids don’t miss out.
- Over half (56%) predict they will be spending on loved ones rather than themselves.
Key quote
“Regardless of financial position, people will behave very differently this Christmas. All brands, even those that have traditionally been fairly recession proof will need to adapt to this” – Julia Ayling, Head of Research & Insights, Mindshare UK.
*The latest Reality Check report from Mindshare asked more than 1,000 UK adults from all walks of life how they were feeling about Christmas.
Sourced from Mindshare
Marketers increasingly look to influencers for sales
More than a third of marketers already include selling products or services as a measurable objective within their influencer marketing and one in ten now allocate more than half of their influencer marketing budget to social commerce campaigns, according to research* from Influencer Intelligence.
Why it matters
The influencer industry has matured from a brand promotion and storytelling avenue into an important operational and sales function for many businesses.
Takeaways
- Three quarters of marketers (74%) believe the growth of social commerce will drive better practices in ROI and measurement within influencer marketing
- Six in ten marketers (61%) regard shoppable links as the way to integrate social commerce into influencer strategy.
- Half (51%) agree that shoppable live streaming will become a ‘must’ for all brands within the next year
- Four in ten (43%) have seen the most success with micro-influencers as part of their social commerce strategy.
- The main barriers to social commerce success in influencer marketing remain obtaining sufficient data from influencers to measure ROI (24%) and identifying talent who can deliver sales objectives (21%).
Key quote
“As social commerce becomes increasingly embedded into brands’ influencer activity, there are signs that marketers will grow more experimental into the future, exploring new formats, features and technology. However, certain pain points continue to pose challenges and the platforms and marketers will need to identify new ways to optimise their social commerce activity to get the best out of their increasing spend” – Sarah Penny, Content & Research Director at influencer marketing platform Influencer Intelligence.
*The Role of Influencers in Social Commerce is based on a survey of 150 marketers across the UK, US, Asia, Australia, Europe and the Middle East as well as a series of in-depth interviews with a range of influencer marketing experts.
Read more on the evolving relationship between marketers and influencers in WARC’s new report, produced in partnership with Impact.com: Aligning marketers and influencers: Shifting perspectives on influencer marketing across the funnel.
Sourced from Influencer Intelligence
How ShopeePay is using e-wallets to redefine e-commerce in SEA
ShopeePay is Shopee’s integrated mobile wallet for online payments; WARC Asia Editor Rica Facundo speaks to ShopeePay director Agatha Soh about about how it can elevate a brand’s e-commerce strategy and boost customer loyalty.
Key insights
- E-wallets accelerate the time taken for a consumer to go through the entire marketing funnel.
- ShopeePay’s goal is to elevate the user experience through a convenient, frictionless and easy-to-use payment process.
- E-wallets boost customer loyalty by deepening relationships with customers, cultivating loyalty and building brand advocacy.
The big idea
“Marketers will be able to market through wallets as adoption grows and more use cases surface, and marketers can use this as a medium to communicate with key audiences. This opens up avenues for marketers to speak directly to their customers from different angles and build brand love in a more holistic way.”
